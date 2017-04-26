Ranking of Sergio Ramos' Most Costly Red Cards

0 of 6

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Few things in life are as certain as death, taxes and Sergio Ramos red cards.

The Spain international once again received his marching orders at the weekend, an incredible 22nd dismissal of his Real Madrid career.

It was the fifth time the defender has been shown a red card against Barcelona alone, with three of his last four dismissals coming in El Clasico over the past three years.

Needless to say, the Real Madrid captain has missed a fair chunk of game time as a result of suspension, having been shown a red in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League alike in his decade at the Santiago Bernabeu club.

But which have been the most costly, to Ramos and to Los Blancos?

We've turned back the clock and looked into the context surrounding all 22, not just the end result of the fixture he was sent-off in but also the title race that season, the next games he missed or what happened in the competition in question, to find out which were the most inadvisable dismissals of Ramos' career...so far.