Barcelona's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XI

0 of 13

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A big feature of Barcelona's transfer business in recent seasons has been to sign back players they let depart earlier on in their careers.

Sometimes this is done for the greater good, hoping a youngster can get experience before returning—such as was the case with Denis Suarez—while other times it's simply because a youngster has been lured away before returning.

And, of course, there have been occasions when Barca simply offload talented individuals to make room for a new crop of signings—sometimes with a tinge of regret, perhaps, when those sold names go on to star elsewhere.

But how much is error in judgement, and how many are justified departures? Would the current team beat a combined XI of players ushered out of the Camp Nou? We've put together an XI of former Barcelona stars who are still active elsewhere to see if decisions made were right or wrong in the long run.

A few notes on selecting the Past XI: those who have left on permanent deals, even with options to buy back, are considered for selection. Those who are only way from the Camp Nou on loan, even if the expectation is that they depart in time, are not considered to be part of Barca's "past" as yet.

We're also judging the past players on their impact and ability now, rather than when they were at Barcelona—so for example, a 37-year-old Seydou Keita playing at El-Jaish Sports Club is unlikely to be in the equation, despite him playing a key role at the Camp Nou.