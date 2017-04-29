Barcelona's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XIApril 29, 2017
Barcelona's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XI
A big feature of Barcelona's transfer business in recent seasons has been to sign back players they let depart earlier on in their careers.
Sometimes this is done for the greater good, hoping a youngster can get experience before returning—such as was the case with Denis Suarez—while other times it's simply because a youngster has been lured away before returning.
And, of course, there have been occasions when Barca simply offload talented individuals to make room for a new crop of signings—sometimes with a tinge of regret, perhaps, when those sold names go on to star elsewhere.
But how much is error in judgement, and how many are justified departures? Would the current team beat a combined XI of players ushered out of the Camp Nou? We've put together an XI of former Barcelona stars who are still active elsewhere to see if decisions made were right or wrong in the long run.
A few notes on selecting the Past XI: those who have left on permanent deals, even with options to buy back, are considered for selection. Those who are only way from the Camp Nou on loan, even if the expectation is that they depart in time, are not considered to be part of Barca's "past" as yet.
We're also judging the past players on their impact and ability now, rather than when they were at Barcelona—so for example, a 37-year-old Seydou Keita playing at El-Jaish Sports Club is unlikely to be in the equation, despite him playing a key role at the Camp Nou.
Current XI
For the current Barcelona XI, we're simply going with the team's most usual formation and selecting the best players. While that might cause discussion in one position in particular—central defence—we've gone for experience and longevity over potential ability in this instance.
GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen
DF: Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba
MF: Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta
FW: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar.
Samuel Umtiti, Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal might all be considerations for some, given game time this season (just prior to Vidal's injury at least), but we're sticking with the XI above.
GK: Claudio Bravo, Manchester City
In goal, we go for a summer departure in Claudio Bravo.
The Chilean was No. 1 in La Liga for Barcelona, winning the league title in consecutive seasons, before heading off to Manchester City as Ter Stegen took over between the sticks at the Camp Nou.
Bravo has had a decidedly mixed time in England so far, losing his place for a period mid-season, but his quality over the past few years cannot be discounted, particularly on the international scene.
With the only other real option being the veteran Victor Valdes, whose level has been somewhat lowered by injury and non-use in recent seasons, Bravo is our clear choice for the Past XI.
RB: Dani Alves, Juventus
No question at right-back, given that Barcelona have desperately missed Dani Alves at times this season.
The Brazilian has impressed at Juventus and came out on top against his former side in the UEFA Champions League this season, helping the Italian side knock Barca out in the quarter-finals.
Alves' raiding runs down the right flank, his incredible athleticism and an all-round ability to link play as well as do his defensive duties, have long made him one of the standout options in that position in European football.
Barca let him go in the summer as they attempted to renew the back line, but he wasn't replaced and continues to show great ability in Turin.
CB: Marc Bartra, Borussia Dortmund
Recently in the headlines after being injured in the bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's bus, Marc Bartra was another summer 2016 exit who is showcasing his ability elsewhere.
The central defender had an excellent 2014/15 season before falling out of favour once more last year and eventually moving on, but despite a few injury issues this term, he has once more shown his defensive qualities, this time in the yellow of BVB.
Like Barca, Bartra and his side exited at the quarter-final stage in Europe this term, but at 26 years of age, he has plenty of seasons ahead to make good on his vast ability on the biggest stage of all.
CB: Rafa Marquez, Atlas
Alongside Bartra there's not much top-quality choice, but we opt for the legendary Rafa Marquez ahead of Celta Vigo's Andreu Fontas.
Marquez is now captain of Mexican side Atlas and, well into his late 30s, is still a key player for the national team. Indeed, Mexican hero Hugo Sanchez has "demanded" that Marquez skipper the nation at the 2018 World Cup, per ESPN FC, when the defender will be 39.
One of Barca's finest centre-backs of recent times, Marquez's aerial ability and positioning made him an ideal protector in midfield even when he didn't start in the back four.
LB: Maxwell, Paris Saint-Germain
Adriano might have been a consideration for some, but the endurance of Maxwell at the top level of European football means we opt for the Brazilian at left-back.
Not a guaranteed starter any longer, Maxwell has nonetheless been a fine servant for Paris Saint-Germain and continues to play an important squad role, alternating with Layvin Kurzawa for game time.
Determined in defence, technically impressive going forward and with huge experience, Maxwell perhaps didn't quite show his best at Barca but has proved an excellent addition for PSG.
DM: Thiago Motta, Paris Saint-Germain
Sticking in the French capital, our midfield selections could have gone a number of ways, but Thiago Motta gets us up and running.
The Italian international started off life at Barcelona before heading to the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and finally PSG, where he has been since 2012.
Now 34, he's still an integral part of the team and has been a regular first choice in league play for the Parisians, merging his aggression and experience with the energy and attacking influence of those around him.
CM: Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea
Into the more offensive roles in midfield, Xavi Hernandez and Yaya Toure were considerations, but the former is out of the elite circles of world football these days and the latter has been back-and-forth with form and favour over the past 18 months.
Instead we opt for Cesc Fabregas, who like Yaya is somewhat struggling to be considered a regular this season. But he is playing for a team at a higher level than Manchester City and having a big impact on many occasions when he is used off the bench or in a rare starting role.
Cesc has shown at Chelsea he remains a hugely creative presence and has scored a few important goals, too, and if Antonio Conte continues to leave him as a sub, there's a good chance that teams around Europe will look to swoop and make Cesc a starter elsewhere once more.
CM: Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich
The real driving force of our midfield selection comes in the form of Thiago Alcantara, a one-time heir to the throne of Xavi who departed Barcelona early.
Having (hopefully) overcome several seasons of injury problems, Thiago is now starring at Bayern Munich, playing a pivotal role in the team under Carlo Ancelotti and displaying just why he has been so highly thought of for such a long time.
A guaranteed starter for the Spain national team going forward if fitness allows, Thiago would probably be top of Barcelona's list if they could choose any player from this Past XI to re-sign and slot back into their current side.
RW: Pedro, Chelsea
Back to Chelsea now to begin the attack, with Pedro proving this season he can impact in the Premier League after a difficult debut campaign.
A switch to a true three-man attack for the Blues has seen Pedro shine from the right, able to drift between the lines and get into dangerous forward positions just as he did at Barcelona, rather than operate as a standard wide midfielder.
Goals, work rate, tenacity and pace are all huge parts of Pedro's game, and he has seen off the challenge of Willian this season to be the regular for the role at Stamford Bridge.
LW: Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal
On the opposite side of attack in our 4-3-3 is Alexis Sanchez, a huge performer for Arsenal this season even as the team as a whole have fallen short of expectations.
Alexis was always a good fit at Barca as a wide forward, but emerging names and alterations of roles (for Lionel Messi in particular) edged him out.
The relentless aggression he is known for has always been on display in north London, and he's comfortably the most important, consistent player in Arsene Wenger's side—though for how much longer remains to be seen.
Alexis links play, creates danger all by himself and has grown in consistency in the penalty box over the past few years, too.
CF: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United
An all-Premier League attacking lineup is completed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the veteran Swedish striker who has been such a hit at Manchester United this season.
Despite a good start, Zlatan never enjoyed any kind of longevity at Barcelona—but that's a rarity in his silverware-laden career, and he continues to dominate defences even now at 35. A serious knee injury suffered recently means Ibrahimovic may limit his time at United to a single season, but retirement is not on the cards.
With Pedro supplying deliveries, Thiago offering creativity and Alexis doing the leg-work, we're confident a fit Ibrahimovic would still hammer home plenty of goals in the Past Barca XI, ahead of the likes of David Villa, Samuel Eto'o or Giovani dos Santos.
Comparison
It's a mixed side to consider, but there's no doubt that the Past XI offers a balance—particularly in midfield—that the current Barcelona team might lack.
Alexis, Pedro and Zlatan will score goals, but the MSN attack gets more, can create and score more often and perhaps has slightly more star quality in each position of the trident in turn, giving Luis Enrique's current selection an edge in attack.
It could well be the defences that are the deciding factor of this matchup, and in this case we'd opt for the current team's quartet over the past XI. Maxwell and Marquez cannot be considered elite at this stage, and Bravo vs. Ter Stegen has already been won by the German, considering he has remained at the club.
Even so, there's food for thought over who might have been retained somewhat longer—and in Thiago's case, who might be on the wishlist in future.