Full Pittsburgh Steelers Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

5 of 5

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

While there are a few straightforward-seeming narratives swirling the Steelers as the draft approaches, wrenches of many forms can be thrown into the picture, changing things considerably.

Here are some storylines to keep in mind when considering what the Steelers could end up doing in the 2017 draft.

Tight End in Round 1?

Though the Steelers have been linked to numerous cornerbacks, safeties and pass-rushers with their Round 1 selection, it's possible that tight end could draw their attention early this year. This is a deep and talented class, but that may not serve to drive the Steelers to address it later but rather compel them to pull the trigger as early as Round 1.

Miami's David Njoku is one of the draft's top tight end prospects and there is a chance he'll still be on the board when the Steelers select 30th overall. If they do draft Njoku (or any other tight end) there, it will be the first time they took a tight end in Round 1 since picking Heath Miller in 2005, and just the third time since 1995.

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said on Monday that the team is not yet aware of the health status of tight end Ladarius Green; this is another factor that could push tight end to the top of the draft priority list this year.

Quarterback?

It's no secret that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting older and that his career thus far has been marked with numerous injuries and games missed. And even he knows that he is closing in on calling it quits—he mulled retirement earlier this offseason. Does this mean that the Steelers are considering looking for his replacement as early as in this year's draft?

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks seems to think so, linking the Steelers to Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer in Round 1 in his latest mock draft.

Adding fuel to the fire is Colbert, who said on Monday he's "always open" to adding a quarterback to the roster. While it seems a stretch to predict the Steelers will be selecting a quarterback in Round 1, the future of the position is on their minds. To what extent will only be revealed once the draft dust has cleared.

Trade Down?

The Steelers are not a particular active team when it comes to a willingness to trade out of the first round, but this year could be different.

With the Steelers selecting 30th overall in a draft class with so much impressive depth, Pittsburgh could find greater value—as in both players and adding picks—by slipping down to early in the second round.

Of course, that depends on Pittsburgh's draft board. If a player they could ostensibly take at 30 is also one they believe they can get just a few picks later, it may be worth it to make that move.

But if the Steelers have their sights set on a particular player (or up to three) who are still on the board at 30, trading down may not be worth it. However, it should be kept in mind that this is as good a year as any for the Steelers to move out of Round 1 entirely.