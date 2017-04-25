Full Pittsburgh Steelers Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

Full Pittsburgh Steelers Primer for 2017 NFL DraftApril 25, 2017
After months of anticipation, the big event is nearly here—the 2017 NFL draft, where all 32 teams make up to seven rounds' worth of rookie selections in order to build and maintain competitive rosters for years to come.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be drafting late in each round, thanks to being the AFC's runner-up team at the close of the 2016 season. But drafting late this year should not be a problem; this is a deep draft class and many of the Steelers' positional needs overlap with some of the class' biggest talents.
With Thursday night's first round not long from now, here's everything you need to know about the Steelers' draft situation. Picks, needs, trends—they're all here in the Steelers' 2017 draft primer.
The 2017 Picks
The Steelers have eight picks in the 2017 draft—one in each round plus an additional third-rounder by way of a compensatory pick. The picks, as they stand now, are as follows:
Round 1: Pick 30
Round 2: Pick 30 (62nd overall)
Round 3: Pick 30 (94th overall)
Round 3: Pick 41 (105th overall, compensatory)
Round 4: Pick 29 (135th overall)
Round 5: Pick 30 (175th overall)
Round 6: Pick 30 (213th overall)
Round 7: Pick 30 (248th overall)
As long as the Steelers do not trade up, down or out of any of these picks and make their eight selections at these positions, their 2017 draft class is expected to cost them approximately $5,831,017 in salary cap space, according to Spotrac.com.
That number, though, is not hard and fast; beyond moving out of these spots, the salary-cap estimate only factors in all eight players making the 53-man roster. Releasing or placing any of these rookies on the practice squad would change their overall salary-cap impact.
Draft Needs
There's no hard-and-fast rule that says teams will draft players according to their positional needs, though those vacancies—especially where starting jobs are concerned—certainly inform their decision-making process.
While the Steelers are more often a best-player-available drafting team, that philosophy often lines up with obvious needs and 2017 should be no different.
The Steelers' biggest areas of need this year are at edge-rusher, cornerback, tight end, wide receiver, safety and running back.
At edge-rusher, the Steelers need to prepare for the eventual departures of James Harrison and Arthur Moats. Cornerback, a position Pittsburgh has invested heavy draft resources as of late, still remains a need as the team tries to find a third starter to put on the field alongside Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell.
A dynamic, pass-catching tight end is likely on the Steelers' draft wish list. They tried to improve the position a year ago by signing free agent Ladarius Green, but his numerous injuries and games missed in 2016 only serves to highlight their need for reliability at the position.
Reliability is also a motivating factor as to why the Steelers could target a wide receiver this year; there are few sure-handed options behind Antonio Brown and Eli Rogers, especially as the Steelers still have no idea whether suspended receiver Martavis Bryant will be reinstated this year.
Safety is a thin position on Pittsburgh's roster, and the Steelers must think to a future in which they won't have Mike Mitchell.
And finally, the Steelers still don't have a clear backup running back to starter Le'Veon Bell. This seems like a good draft to get younger at the No. 2 spot, as they will have numerous mid-round chances to find a skilled back.
Draft Trends
Though merely examining the Steelers' previous draft hauls will not yield all the information necessary to make an accurate prediction for this year's draft, it is one piece of a puzzle that does help inform it.
Over the past 10 drafts, the Steelers have selected a defensive player in Round 1 seven times, including the last four successive years (linebacker Jarvis Jones in 2013, linebacker Ryan Shazier in 2014, linebacker Bud Dupree in 2015 and cornerback Artie Burns in 2016).
In recent years, offensive linemen have not been high-priority acquisitions. Pittsburgh has only drafted two (Jerald Hawkins in 2016 and Wesley Johnson in 2014) since since selecting David DeCastro and Mike Adams with their first two picks in 2012.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have left wide receiver to middle rounds or later; no receiver has been selected higher than Round 3 since 2008, when they drafted Limas Sweed in Round 2.
In terms of the 2017 draft and what Pittsburgh may be thinking, Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora did a thorough breakdown of what we could expect based on how the team has managed the pre-draft process over the last 10 years (the time in which Kevin Colbert has served as general manager while Mike Tomlin has also been head coach). Based on that study, the Steelers may be targeting linebackers and wide receivers early this year.
Though this may be a more offensive-heavy draft than the Steelers have had in recent years, with receiver, tight end and running back still in play, look for high-impact defensive players to also be squarely on their minds.
There are simply so many pass-rushers and defensive backs with strong chances of NFL success that Pittsburgh may not be able to eschew them for other positions.
Best Fits
When weighing Pittsburgh's 2017 draft needs with the array of talented players available, the Steelers should be able to find players who fit their schemes and philosophies.
Here are players to keep on your Pittsburgh short list as the draft unfolds.
Linebacker/Edge-Rusher: Takkarist McKinley, UCLA; Haason Reddick, Temple; Derek Rivers, Youngstown State; Carl Lawson, Auburn; T.J. Watt, Wisconsin.
Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Alabama; Kevin King, Washington; Tre'Davious White, LSU; Quincy Wilson, Florida; Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson; Desmond King, Iowa; Rasul Douglas, West Virginia.
Safety: Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut; Josh Jones, North Carolina State; Budda Baker, Washington; Eddie Jackson, Alabama; Fish Smithson, Kansas; Jordan Sterns, Oklahoma State.
Tight End: David Njoku, Miami; Gerald Everett, South Alabama; Adam Shaheen, Ashland; Jake Butt, Michigan; Evan Engram, Ole Miss; Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech; Cole Hikutini, Louisville.
Wide Receiver: Corey Davis, Western Michigan; JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC; Malachi Dupre, LSU; Zay Jones, East Carolina; Chris Godwin, Penn State; Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M; Amara Darboh, Michigan.
Running Back: D'Onta Foreman, Texas; Marlon Mack, South Florida; Kareem Hunt, Toledo; Samaje Perine, Oklahoma; Corey Clement, Wisconsin; James Connor, Pitt; Boom Williams, Kentucky.
Storylines to Keep in Mind
While there are a few straightforward-seeming narratives swirling the Steelers as the draft approaches, wrenches of many forms can be thrown into the picture, changing things considerably.
Here are some storylines to keep in mind when considering what the Steelers could end up doing in the 2017 draft.
Tight End in Round 1?
Though the Steelers have been linked to numerous cornerbacks, safeties and pass-rushers with their Round 1 selection, it's possible that tight end could draw their attention early this year. This is a deep and talented class, but that may not serve to drive the Steelers to address it later but rather compel them to pull the trigger as early as Round 1.
Miami's David Njoku is one of the draft's top tight end prospects and there is a chance he'll still be on the board when the Steelers select 30th overall. If they do draft Njoku (or any other tight end) there, it will be the first time they took a tight end in Round 1 since picking Heath Miller in 2005, and just the third time since 1995.
Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said on Monday that the team is not yet aware of the health status of tight end Ladarius Green; this is another factor that could push tight end to the top of the draft priority list this year.
Quarterback?
It's no secret that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting older and that his career thus far has been marked with numerous injuries and games missed. And even he knows that he is closing in on calling it quits—he mulled retirement earlier this offseason. Does this mean that the Steelers are considering looking for his replacement as early as in this year's draft?
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks seems to think so, linking the Steelers to Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer in Round 1 in his latest mock draft.
Adding fuel to the fire is Colbert, who said on Monday he's "always open" to adding a quarterback to the roster. While it seems a stretch to predict the Steelers will be selecting a quarterback in Round 1, the future of the position is on their minds. To what extent will only be revealed once the draft dust has cleared.
Trade Down?
The Steelers are not a particular active team when it comes to a willingness to trade out of the first round, but this year could be different.
With the Steelers selecting 30th overall in a draft class with so much impressive depth, Pittsburgh could find greater value—as in both players and adding picks—by slipping down to early in the second round.
Of course, that depends on Pittsburgh's draft board. If a player they could ostensibly take at 30 is also one they believe they can get just a few picks later, it may be worth it to make that move.
But if the Steelers have their sights set on a particular player (or up to three) who are still on the board at 30, trading down may not be worth it. However, it should be kept in mind that this is as good a year as any for the Steelers to move out of Round 1 entirely.