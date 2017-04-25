    Arsenal Transfer News: Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny in Marseille Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: (L-R) Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal look on during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Arsenal and Lincoln City at Emirates Stadium on March 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Marseille are reportedly ready to make an ambitious swoop for Arsenal stars Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud this summer. 

    According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, the Ligue 1 side have big plans for the upcoming transfer window and have identified the French duo as possible targets, with American businessman Frank McCourt set to bankroll an overhaul of the playing staff.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    For more news, rumours and related stories about Koscielny, Giroud, Arsenal and the Premier League check out the Premier League and Arsenal streams on Bleacher Report's app.