Daniel Sturridge's Hip Injury Reportedly Could Mean His Liverpool Career Is over

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge could reportedly have played his final game for Liverpool after picking up a hip injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

According to Andy Hunter in the Guardian, the 27-year-old forward will likely be allowed to leave Anfield in the summer after an injury-plagued season in which he has dropped down the pecking order under manager Jurgen Klopp, so he may not play again for the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit have only four games left to play this season as they attempt to finish in the top four of the Premier League, with their final match at home to Middlesbrough scheduled for May 21.

Sturridge missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace after recurrence of the hip injury that kept him out for two months earlier in the campaign.

As a result his final appearance for Liverpool could have been his eight-minute cameo in a 1-0 away defeat of West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Daniel Sturridge: Premier League Stats at Liverpool Season Apps Mins Goals Assists 2016-17 5(11) 573 2 1 2015-16 11(3) 980 8 1 2014-15 7(5) 750 4 1 2013-14 26(3) 2277 21 7 2012-13 11(3) 1093 10 3 WhoScored.com

Per WhoScored.com, Sturridge has started only five times in the league in 2016-17, netting twice in 573 minutes of action.

Since his 21-goal 2013-14 season playing alongside Luis Suarez, Sturridge has endured disappointment after disappointment and failed to reach double figures for league goals in a season again.

Per Paul Joyce in the Times, the Englishman has played 42 games for Liverpool since Suarez departed in 2014, the same number of appearances as Christian Benteke made in his single campaign with the club.

Sturridge still has a contract with Liverpool to 2019 and the Reds will not want to let him go for cheap. But his Anfield career looks set to end, perhaps fittingly, on the sidelines with an injury.