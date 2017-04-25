Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial Wanted by Lyon, Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Lyon are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as a replacement for star striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is set to depart the club this summer.

Per France Football (via Get French Football News), Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has marked Martial, 21, as a target:

He will not come cheap, but Lyon are hoping to raise £85 million from the sales of Lacazette and midfielder Corentin Tolisso, per France Football (via the Express' Jack Staplehurst).