Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial Wanted by Lyon, Latest Rumours

Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial Wanted by Lyon, Latest RumoursApril 25, 2017
Lyon are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as a replacement for star striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is set to depart the club this summer.
Per France Football (via Get French Football News), Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has marked Martial, 21, as a target:
Get French Football @GFFN
He will not come cheap, but Lyon are hoping to raise £85 million from the sales of Lacazette and midfielder Corentin Tolisso, per France Football (via the Express' Jack Staplehurst).
