    Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial Wanted by Lyon, Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on April 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Lyon are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as a replacement for star striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is set to depart the club this summer. 

    Per France Football (via Get French Football News), Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has marked Martial, 21, as a target:

    He will not come cheap, but Lyon are hoping to raise £85 million from the sales of Lacazette and midfielder Corentin Tolisso, per France Football (via the Express' Jack Staplehurst).

     

