Kyle Walker to 'Reassess' Tottenham Future Amid Manchester United, City Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker will reportedly "reassess" his long-term future at the end of the campaign, with Manchester United and Manchester City said to be keen on signing him.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old has spoken with manager Mauricio Pochettino about Spurs' ambitions in the years to come. Although it's added the potential boost in salary he'd receive from a switch—Walker earns £70,000 per week—may tempt him into a move.

As a result, according to Law, "Spurs may have to offer him another new deal if they reject an offer for him." That's despite the fact Walker only agreed a new contract at White Hart Lane ahead of this season.

In the report, it's also suggested Walker was unhappy at being left on the bench for Tottenham's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea at the weekend, with Kieran Trippier getting the nod.

The decision not to include Walker in the starting XI for the match at Wembley did raise eyebrows. Although, as noted by ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick, Pochettino has left the England international out previously in big games:

Still, Walker has cemented his status as Spurs' starting right-back since the manager's arrival at the club and has been the standout performer in his position in the Premier League this season.

The England man has been an enterprising presence on the right flank. Walker is among the quickest and most powerful players in the top flight.

As noted by Law, earlier in the campaign, the work of Danny Rose and Walker from full-back has been central to Tottenham's efforts since Pochettino's arrival:

Needless to say, it would be a big blow to lose Walker at the end of the campaign should he opt to move on. City and United represent tempting projects to join, despite both sides trailing Tottenham in the Premier League.

City are in desperate need of a new right-back, with Jesus Navas doing a makeshift job in the position; the contracts of Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna are up at the end of the season, too. United, meanwhile, would be delighted to add some genuine competition and a player with comparable thrust to Antonio Valencia.

With that in mind, the Etihad Stadium would arguably make for a more sensible switch, as Walker would become a first-team certainty. Indeed, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes Valencia has enjoyed a stronger campaign than Walker:

Although there'll be riches on offer elsewhere for the Spurs man, this summer would be a strange time to leave the London club.

Not only are Tottenham moving forward, poised to enter a new stadium and set to be involved in the UEFA Champions League next season, in Pochettino Walker has a coach who has done much to help him progress into one of the division's leading full-backs. Leaving that influence behind would be a big gamble.

