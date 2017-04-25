Sergio Ramos Red Card Appeal Reportedly Prepared by Real Madrid After El Clasico

David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly appeal against the red card captain Sergio Ramos received at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in Los Blancos' 3-2 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona in La Liga.

Ramos was given a straight red card for an ill-timed tackle on Lionel Messi and faces a one-match ban. But Real are looking to have the punishment "rescinded in the case that Ramos did not make contact with Messi," per Alvaro de la Rosa of AS.

Per De La Rosa, it is unlikely that Ramos' red card will be overturned, but the 31-year-old said immediately after the clash that the challenge looked worse than it was: "It looked like more than it was, Messi jumped [the challenge], and I didn't touch him. I would never intentionally set out to hurt a fellow player."

Match referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez wrote of the incident in his match report: "[Ramos] brought down an opponent with excessive force while challenging for the ball."

It was a rash tackle on Messi in the 77th minute and Ramos has an unfortunate history of ill-discipline, per Sky Sports Statto:

Per Squawka, Barca defender Gerard Pique certainly thought the challenge merited a red card, as did The Independent's Miguel Delaney:

Real are trying to avoid Ramos being banned for Real's trip to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Wednesday.

Having lost to Barca, Madrid are now tied on points with the Catalans at the top of the table, with the Blaugrana placed first on head-to-head record.

The title is still Real's to lose, though, as they have a game in hand and winning all their remaining matches would guarantee a first La Liga triumph since 2012.

Real are a better side when Ramos is playing, so it is little surprise they are attempting to get him off his punishment.