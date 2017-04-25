Stephen Curry, Mike Brown Talk Warriors' Sweep of Blazers in 2017 NBA Playoffs

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors had little trouble completing their first-round playoff series sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday with a 128-103 victory at Moda Center.

Stephen Curry led the way with 37 points, eight assists and seven rebounds behind 7-of-11 shooting from deep and commented on the win, per NBA on TNT:

Curry said, "To start the way we did was amazing" after Golden State poured in 45 points in the first quarter and all but sealed the win with a 23-point advantage. The two-time MVP also pointed out his team has the chance to "get some rest and stay ready for Round 2" as it waits for the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers to finish their series that is tied at two games.

Acting head coach Mike Brown also weighed in on Golden State's first quarter, calling it "unbelievable," per NBA TV:

Brown was coaching for Steve Kerr, who missed his second straight game. TNT's Lewis Johnson provided an update on Kerr's health during the contest:

The Warriors still responded to the moment without Kerr on the sidelines and tied a playoff record for points in a first quarter, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Curry was the catalyst in those opening 12 minutes with three triples and 12 points, although the team as a whole drilled eight of 10 three-point attempts. The scary thing for the rest of the league is the Warriors could be even better as Kevin Durant shakes off some of his rust given he returned to Monday's contest and scored 10 points in 20 minutes after missing two games.

Curry and Durant have won the last three NBA MVP awards and will now try to win a title for the Warriors after sweeping Portland in the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

