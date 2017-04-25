NFL Draft 2017: Rounding Up Top Experts' Latest Big Boards

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

NFL teams prepare big boards in order to make quicker decisions on draft day. Most, if not all, general managers admit to referring to their pre-determined draft rankings while on the clock.

Oftentimes, you hear the phrase best player available, also known as BPA, when deciding who to select at any given spot. Even though it sounds simple, it's a subjective term. Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider's big board, for example, will differ from the other 31 executives' rankings.

Roster needs also factor into constructing a solid big board. Does the team already have its franchise quarterback in place? Did the front office draft a top running back in the previous offseason? Obviously, it's illogical to overcompensate at stronger positions with other roster voids in need of starting talent.

Starting from a clean slate, where did renowned analysts list the top prospects in the 2017 class?

Pro Football Focus

Notable Big Board Rank: No. 3 Derek Barnett

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pro Football Focus garners much respect for its comprehensive statistics. On Tuesday, the highly touted analytics website released its final top 250 prospects list of 2017 ahead of Thursday's first round.

Analyst Mike Renner highlights Tennessee edge-rusher Derek Barnett's production as his claim to a top-three ranking within this year's class:

Athletically, Barnett is the antithesis of Garrett. Production-wise, he's the only player in the class that can compare to Garrett over the course of their careers. Barnett's 37 combined sacks and hits this past season were far and away the most in college football. He also has 20 total sacks in SEC play the past two seasons.

Despite his subpar workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, partially to due to sickness, and performing with a pulled hamstring at Tennessee's pro day, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's difficult to ignore his collegiate production:

The Volunteers defensive end amassed 32 sacks and 52 tackles for a loss during his three-year collegiate career. Critics will nitpick his limited athleticism, but what can they say about his results?

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com

Notable Big Board Rank: No. 8 Dalvin Cook

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

CBSSports.com draft analyst Rob Rang ranked the players strictly based on field production. Without the off-field noise, he pegs Florida State running back Dalvin Cook as the top ball-carrier in the class and the No. 8 prospect overall:

Cook possesses soft hands out of the backfield, as well as the toughness and selflessness to block, making him a fit in today's NFL offense. Durability and character concerns will likely push Cook further down the board than my ranking indicates but the three-time 1,000-plus-yard rusher is about as proven on the field as it gets.

Cook became an impact player on day one at Florida State, but his character will cost him money on draft day. According to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole, teams have expressed concern with the running back's support group.

Once pegged as a first-round prospect along with fellow running backs Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey, Cook could fall into the second round. Sources close to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein think two ball-carriers will become first-round picks with the Florida State prospect waiting until Day 2 to hear his name called.

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr.

Notable Big Board Rank: No. 11 Haason Reddick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Mel Kiper Jr. continues to sing loud praises for linebacker Haason Reddick, who played defensive end at the collegiate level. As a pure football player, the ESPN draft guru slots the Temple prospect slightly below the top 10:

Reddick just keeps rising, and his stock has moved up as much as anybody in this class. He was one of the combine MVPs, with a 4.52 40, 36½-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump, all of which ranked in the top three among defensive linemen. Some teams might see Reddick (6-1, 237) as an inside linebacker, but I think he also could play outside in a 3-4 or a 4-3.

In order to immediately maximize Reddick's athletic gifts, a defensive coordinator must have the football mind equivalent to Pablo Picasso. The 237-pound prospect will play inside or outside linebacker, as Kiper suggested, and learn on the fly at a new position.

Despite his No. 11 rank on Kiper's big board, he's a high-risk, high-reward prospect who can very well bust as a converted linebacker or flourish in a complementary defensive scheme. On the inside, the concern would be his strength, ability to stand his ground and penetrate in the trenches. On the outside, he'd have to take good angles in pursuit and tackle well in the open field.