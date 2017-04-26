The Best 1-2 Punches in the NBA Playoffs so Far

1 of 11

Because each postseason team can only have one two-man lineup featured in the actual rankings, six playoff squads are left out. Below, you can see the one-two punch that scored best for each:

Al-Farouq Aminu and Evan Turner, Portland Trail Blazers

Minutes: 64

Net Rating: minus-8.4 (No. 200)

Total TPA: 2.29 (No. 153)

Surprised this isn't Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? Well, the Golden State Warriors did everything in their power to eviscerate the Portland Trail Blazers' starting lineup and successfully swept them out of the postseason, leaving the backcourt with a minus-28.3 net rating—No. 245 of the 250 most-used two-man lineups.

No Portland duos fared well against the Golden State juggernaut, but Al-Farouq Aminu and Evan Turner finishing at or close to average in NBA Math's total points added (TPA) was enough to at least partially salvage their time together.

Paul George and Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers

Minutes: 130

Net Rating: minus-8.0 (No. 198)

Total TPA: 27.39 (No. 45)

Though the Indiana Pacers often kept games close against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were also eliminated in just four games. That makes it tough for any combination of players to thrive, and thus we turn to the team's two most successful figures.

Paul George and Thaddeus Young were still outscored by eight points per 100 possessions while sharing the floor, but they were also—by far—the team's two best and most consistent players. Jeff Teague, Glenn Robinson III, Lance Stephenson and Aaron Brooks also finished with positive TPA scores, but they did so while playing smaller roles and/or working in less advantageous groupings.

Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Minutes: 123

Net Rating: 5.2 (No. 93)

Total TPA: 17.39 (No. 76)

Whether due to struggles that come with the territory for diminutive point guards in the playoffs or mental lapses while dealing with the tragic loss of his sister in a car accident, Isaiah Thomas struggled at the beginning of the Boston Celtics' first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

Fortunately, he's started to turn on the jets as the matchup progresses, putting together stronger offensive performances and joining Al Horford as one of the team's few game-changing players thus far. Don't be surprised when this duo continues to climb up the rankings and fully overcomes the slow start.

Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall, Washington Wizards

Minutes: 105

Net Rating: 8.5 (No. 66)

Total TPA: 15.25 (No. 83)

Otto Porter Jr. and Bradley Beal spent the 2016-17 campaign battling to be John Wall's beta dog, and it's the former who has held his own better against the Atlanta Hawks.

Both are struggling to find their shots, but Porter's defense has allowed him to move just beyond his 2-guard teammate and join the floor general as part of the team's leading duo.

Paul Millsap and Taurean Prince, Atlanta Hawks

Minutes: 104

Net Rating: 6.0 (No. 87)

Total TPA: 21.52 (No. 61)

Through four games, the playoffs have served as a nice proving ground for Taurean Prince. The rookie forward has thrived against the Washington Wizards, averaging an impressive 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals while shooting 63.9 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from downtown and a perfect 3-of-3 at the stripe.

When he shares the court with Paul Millsap, who continues to serve as the Atlanta Hawks' best player, the Wizards can't keep up. So despite Dennis Schroder's offensive explosions and Dwight Howard's prowess on the glass, it's that duo that earns top marks in the first-round battle.

DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors

Minutes: 68

Net Rating: 18.8 (No. 27)

Total TPA: 12.2 (No. 100)

The elephant in the room is obvious: Why aren't Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan featured here?

Even though they remain the Toronto Raptors' two best players, the team has outscored the Milwaukee Bucks by a meager 1.8 points per 100 possessions while they're both on the floor. Norman Powell has unexpectedly functioned as the Raptors' most efficient offensive contributor, as well as an effective perimeter defender, and that's pushed him and DeRozan well ahead of the starting backcourt.