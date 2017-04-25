WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from April 24

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The April 24 episode of Raw should have been dedicated to hyping Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Instead, it was a broadcast that did little to create excitement, anticipation or buzz for an event already perceived to be a C-level presentation.

That may have been the case but the show was not necessarily detrimental to individual stars.

No, there were three competitors in particular who emerged from the pack to earn "winner" status, one of whom was a massive Monster Among Men who has made WWE's flagship his own playground of pain, punishment and destruction in recent weeks.

There were noticeable losers, too.

One was a high-profile babyface Kingslayer who has yet to discover his identity in his new role while the other was a complete and utter lack of suitable pre-PPV build.

Who joined Braun Strowman on the positive side of things and why did Seth Rollins and WWE Creative find themselves in the proverbial dog house?

Take a look for yourself with this recap of Monday's USA Network broadcast.