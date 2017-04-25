NFL Draft 2017: Mock Predictions for All Round-1 Prospects

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

We're on a short road to the 2017 NFL draft and some news may cost a popular prospect money on draft day. Will teams give him the benefit of the doubt?

Leading up to Thursday, teams continue to adjust their draft boards and tailor rosters for the upcoming season. The New England Patriots signed running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year, $6.4 million deal after the Buffalo Bills declined to match the offer sheet, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Gillislee will likely take over LeGarrette Blount's role in the Patriots backfield, per ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. He also pointed out the team has adopted a general theme over the offseason that places a premium on proven talent. Despite deep cornerback and running back classes in the upcoming draft, New England signed Stephon Gilmore and Gillislee to fill roster needs.

General manager and head coach Bill Belichick doesn't seem interested in building talent over time, which leads to speculation about his or quarterback Tom Brady's future with the team. Is Belichick putting together a roster for short-term gain knowing he may step down or trade Brady before his decline? Again, it's a theory that's unconfirmed.

What's the latest on first-round projections? Will we see downward movement near the top of the draft?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 9 Cincinnati Bengals Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 10 Buffalo Bills Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Kevin, King, CB, Washington 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 15 Indianapolis Colts Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 17 Washington Redskins Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 22 Miami Dolphins Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 23 New York Giants Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 24 Oakland Raiders Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado 25 Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech 26 Seattle Seahawks Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 27 Kansas City Chiefs Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple 28 Dallas Cowboys Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 29 Green Bay Packers Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut 31 Atlanta Falcons Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 32 New Orleans Saints Jarrad Davis, LB, Temple Draft Order via NFL.com

San Francisco 49ers Taking Mitchell Trubisky, Trading Down?

Mitchell Trubisky may not fall below No. 3 in the draft. Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed the North Carolina quarterback remains under consideration for the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall. According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers may take the one-year collegiate starter with the second overall pick:

But the team does not yet have a long-term answer at quarterback, and those who know coach Kyle Shanahan well insist North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky would best fit what he does on offense. Trubisky is considered by some to be the top QB in the class, though evaluations at this position differ more greatly than any other spot in this draft.

Despite his limited experience, Trubisky has received more discussion than Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson as the first passer to come off the draft board. When looking at the North Carolina prospect's film and prototypical size, he fits the mold of a traditional pocket-passing quarterback with mobility.

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole listed four teams within the top 10 that inquired about trading down in the first round:

This particular draft will have starting talent available on Day 2. It makes sense for the New York Jets and 49ers, who need as much talent as possible, to trade down. If the Browns take the safe route and select pass-rusher Myles Garrett, San Francisco could shake up the draft with a trade or select the first quarterback and potentially its franchise passer.

New York Jets Sights Set on Jamal Adams?

When asked about safety Jamal Adams for the Jets via Twitter, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini seemed sure about the team's intentions to draft the LSU prospect at No. 6:

Keep in mind, Cole tweeted about the Jets moving down to acquire more picks. General manager Mike Maccagnan likely has a plan A and plan B in place at his draft position. He allowed several veterans to walk away during free agency, which has created holes across the roster for the upcoming season.

Trading down would help Gang Green in the long run, but Adams could become a cornerstone for the secondary. The Jets parted ways with cornerback Darrelle Revis, which indicates a new era on the back end of head coach Todd Bowles' defense.

Adams didn't run an impressive 40 time (4.56), but he's a physical defender who's a solid tackler in the box with the ability to cover downfield. As a sophomore, he logged four interceptions and six passes defensed. According to NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, the LSU product has the physical and mental tools to elevate a defense.

"Adams is a physical tone-setter who should thrive near the line of scrimmage or in a robber role," Zierlein said. "Should be a commanding presence in the locker room early on and his do-as-I-do play demeanor could be the catalyst for turning a struggling defense around quickly."

The Jets locker room leadership will shift without center Nick Mangold, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Revis. Adams could become part of the new regime that puts Gang Green back on track.

Jabrill Peppers Failed Combine Drug Test

Hybrid safety-linebacker Jabrill Peppers turned in a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The NFL marks diluted samples as failed drug tests. Alabama prospect Reuben Foster told Rapoport about his questionable test last week.

Though it doesn't indicate a positive test for a substance, a diluted sample could cause NFL teams to pause. However, there's a difference between Foster and Peppers. The former had an altercation with a hospital worker at the combine, per Schefter. The Michigan prospect's record has been squeaky clean up to this point. A representative for Peppers offered an explanation for the inconclusive test, via Schefter.

Peppers doesn't have a history filled with documented substance-abuse episodes. As a result, teams planning to draft him in the first round will still likely do so on Thursday. It's his undefined role that may cause him to slide on draft boards. Nonetheless, the Dallas Cowboys at No. 28 and Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 30 could be landing spots for the versatile defender.