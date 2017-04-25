    NFL Draft 2017: Mock Predictions for All Round-1 Prospects

    We're on a short road to the 2017 NFL draft and some news may cost a popular prospect money on draft day. Will teams give him the benefit of the doubt?

    Leading up to Thursday, teams continue to adjust their draft boards and tailor rosters for the upcoming season. The New England Patriots signed running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year, $6.4 million deal after the Buffalo Bills declined to match the offer sheet, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    Gillislee will likely take over LeGarrette Blount's role in the Patriots backfield, per ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. He also pointed out the team has adopted a general theme over the offseason that places a premium on proven talent. Despite deep cornerback and running back classes in the upcoming draft, New England signed Stephon Gilmore and Gillislee to fill roster needs.

    General manager and head coach Bill Belichick doesn't seem interested in building talent over time, which leads to speculation about his or quarterback Tom Brady's future with the team. Is Belichick putting together a roster for short-term gain knowing he may step down or trade Brady before his decline? Again, it's a theory that's unconfirmed.

    What's the latest on first-round projections? Will we see downward movement near the top of the draft?

    NFL Mock Draft—Round 1
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    6New York JetsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    9Cincinnati BengalsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    10Buffalo BillsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    11New Orleans SaintsKevin, King, CB, Washington
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    13Arizona CardinalsGareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
    14Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    15Indianapolis ColtsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    17Washington RedskinsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    18Tennessee TitansCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    20Denver BroncosO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    22Miami DolphinsJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    23New York GiantsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    24Oakland RaidersChidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
    25Houston TexansPatrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
    26Seattle SeahawksQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    27Kansas City ChiefsHaason Reddick, ILB, Temple
    28Dallas CowboysCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    29Green Bay PackersTre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    30Pittsburgh SteelersObi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
    31Atlanta FalconsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    32New Orleans SaintsJarrad Davis, LB, Temple
    San Francisco 49ers Taking Mitchell Trubisky, Trading Down?

    Mitchell Trubisky may not fall below No. 3 in the draft. Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed the North Carolina quarterback remains under consideration for the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall. According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers may take the one-year collegiate starter with the second overall pick:

    But the team does not yet have a long-term answer at quarterback, and those who know coach Kyle Shanahan well insist North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky would best fit what he does on offense. Trubisky is considered by some to be the top QB in the class, though evaluations at this position differ more greatly than any other spot in this draft.

    Despite his limited experience, Trubisky has received more discussion than Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson as the first passer to come off the draft board. When looking at the North Carolina prospect's film and prototypical size, he fits the mold of a traditional pocket-passing quarterback with mobility.

    Bleacher Report's Jason Cole listed four teams within the top 10 that inquired about trading down in the first round:

    This particular draft will have starting talent available on Day 2. It makes sense for the New York Jets and 49ers, who need as much talent as possible, to trade down. If the Browns take the safe route and select pass-rusher Myles Garrett, San Francisco could shake up the draft with a trade or select the first quarterback and potentially its franchise passer.

     

    New York Jets Sights Set on Jamal Adams?

    When asked about safety Jamal Adams for the Jets via Twitter, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini seemed sure about the team's intentions to draft the LSU prospect at No. 6:

    Keep in mind, Cole tweeted about the Jets moving down to acquire more picks. General manager Mike Maccagnan likely has a plan A and plan B in place at his draft position. He allowed several veterans to walk away during free agency, which has created holes across the roster for the upcoming season.

    Trading down would help Gang Green in the long run, but Adams could become a cornerstone for the secondary. The Jets parted ways with cornerback Darrelle Revis, which indicates a new era on the back end of head coach Todd Bowles' defense.

    Adams didn't run an impressive 40 time (4.56), but he's a physical defender who's a solid tackler in the box with the ability to cover downfield. As a sophomore, he logged four interceptions and six passes defensed. According to NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, the LSU product has the physical and mental tools to elevate a defense.

    "Adams is a physical tone-setter who should thrive near the line of scrimmage or in a robber role," Zierlein said. "Should be a commanding presence in the locker room early on and his do-as-I-do play demeanor could be the catalyst for turning a struggling defense around quickly."

    The Jets locker room leadership will shift without center Nick Mangold, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Revis. Adams could become part of the new regime that puts Gang Green back on track.

     

    Jabrill Peppers Failed Combine Drug Test 

    Hybrid safety-linebacker Jabrill Peppers turned in a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    The NFL marks diluted samples as failed drug tests. Alabama prospect Reuben Foster told Rapoport about his questionable test last week. 

    Though it doesn't indicate a positive test for a substance, a diluted sample could cause NFL teams to pause. However, there's a difference between Foster and Peppers. The former had an altercation with a hospital worker at the combine, per Schefter. The Michigan prospect's record has been squeaky clean up to this point. A representative for Peppers offered an explanation for the inconclusive test, via Schefter.

    Peppers doesn't have a history filled with documented substance-abuse episodes. As a result, teams planning to draft him in the first round will still likely do so on Thursday. It's his undefined role that may cause him to slide on draft boards. Nonetheless, the Dallas Cowboys at No. 28 and Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 30 could be landing spots for the versatile defender.