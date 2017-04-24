Finn Balor's Best Booking Options for WWE Payback 2017 and Beyond

Photo courtesy of WWE.com.

The WWE announced during Monday’s episode of Raw that Finn Balor will be a guest on Miz TV during the 2017 Payback pay-per-view preshow.

Balor is one of the most popular Superstars on the Raw roster, yet he is being used only in a talking segment on the preshow. Balor deserves much better and WWE Creative may have a surprise in store for wrestling fans.

Here are the best booking options for Balor at Payback and beyond.

Finn Balor Destroys Miz at Payback

After watching Miz get destroyed by Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho and even Bray Wyatt, he should have a terrible attitude heading into Payback. During the preshow segment, Balor should be the recipient of Miz’s venom.

After letting Miz do what he does best, which is garner heat like few others in the WWE today, Balor can finally get fed up with his antics and retaliate. Not only will Balor attack Miz and tear the set of the talk show apart, but he will also challenge Miz to a match on the main card of the PPV.

Balor deserves to be in a featured match on every card he is available for, but he will have to settle for a thrown-together battle against The Miz. While proper build would have been nice considering Miz is already feuding Ambrose, at least Balor would be able to earn a win.

The Miz has been a great heel for the WWE over the last year, but Balor is one of the top faces in the company and his character needs credibility. Balor beating Miz in a heated matchup would make for a solid addition to Payback card.

Finn Balor Feuds Bray Wyatt

Following Payback, Balor has no feud and no direction. The only hint the WWE has planted was Wyatt interrupting a Balor match and vaguely threatening him. At some point, the long-term plan should be a war between Wyatt and Balor.

While the in-ring work and speaking abilities of Balor are unique and interesting on their own, what makes him a fan favorite is his numerous characters. Not only is he John Wayne cool as Finn Balor, but he also has the mystique of The Undertaker when he makes his entrance as The Demon.

On the other hand, Wyatt is a supernatural character who has been involved with some of the most unique and haunting segments over the last year. With television shows like Stranger Things, Walking Dead and American Horror Story all popular right now, Wyatt is the perfect paranormal character for a fanbase looking for something new and unique.

Together, the Demon coming face-to-face with Wyatt would make for incredible promos and unparalleled video packages. Wrestling fans should be hopeful that WWE Creative works with Matt Hardy behind the scenes to ensure the off-site storytelling in the Balor vs. Wyatt feud is as great as it was with the Final Deletion and other popular Impact Wrestling segments.

Add in the fact that the matches between Wyatt and Balor would be genuinely entertaining as their contrasting styles clash, and this is the long-term storyline that would best utilize their talents.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).