Warriors Tie NBA Playoff Record with 45-Point 1st Quarter vs. Blazers

The Golden State Warriors wanted to put the Portland Trail Blazers away before the team could get any hope in Game 4 at Moda Center.

The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference scored 45 points in the first quarter Monday, a new NBA record for a playoff game, per the league's account.

Golden State scored the first 14 points of the game and built a 41-13 lead before settling on a 45-22 advantage through the opening quarter.

The NBA account provided some highlights of the impressive offensive performance:

Stephen Curry led the way with 12 points and five assists in the first quarter, although seven different players got on the board. The team combined to shoot 62.5 percent from the field, including 8-of-10 from three-point range, plus 11 assists to just three turnovers.

The Warriors entered the day looking to complete the series sweep over the Blazers with a 3-0 series lead. After Kevin Durant missed the previous two games with a calf injury, the former MVP returned to provide even more depth to the NBA title favorites.

If the team continues to perform at this level, it will be difficult to stop.

