Gordon Hayward Suffers Apparent Leg Injury vs. Cavaliers, Stretchered Off Court

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward was forced to leave Tuesday's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena with a severe leg injury.

According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, Hayward's "foot looked to be at a 90 degree angle from his leg."

A stretcher was brought out to take Hayward off the floor, MassLive.com's Jay King noted.

Losing Hayward for an extended stretch would be devastating after the team signed him to a four-year, $128 million deal this offseason.

The 27-year-old joined the Celtics after the best year of his career with the Utah Jazz, where he earned his first All-Star berth while setting new personal bests with 21.9 points and 5.4 assists per game. He also showcased impressive efficiency with a 53.6 effective shooting percentage.

With Hayward sidelined, the Celtics figure to turn to their young pair of No. 3 overall picks, Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum, to fill the void.