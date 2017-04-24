2018 College Football Recruits Who Could Start as Freshmen

2018 College Football Recruits Who Could Start as FreshmenApril 24, 2017
More than ever, college football is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately sport. A growing influx of money and attention has increased pressure on head coaches to win—and win now. In turn, that trickles down to the rosters those coaches manage.
With few exceptions, the days when a standout recruit could take two years to develop and become an impact player are gone. Big things are expected almost from the moment a signee steps on campus, because their clock is ticking for NFL draft eligibility following their third season in college.
Sure, head coach Jim Harbaugh would have loved a true junior season from do-everything defender Jabrill Peppers, but following a redshirt freshman year, he bolted Michigan for the pro ranks after two excellent campaigns.
The class of 2018 is dotted with players who will be expected to play early and often as freshmen. While they're still months away (at the earliest) from signing with their colleges of choice, we can take a look at which recruits are most likely to start as true freshmen.
Players were evaluated on their talent level and the ease of winning a starting role early on, based on potential depth chart openings.
WR Jalen Hall
With Sam Darnold under center, Southern California finished 2016 as one of the nation's most dangerous offenses. Don't expect that to change much this fall, even with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers out of the mix.
The Trojans have a cadre of talented young receivers led by Michael Pittman Jr. and Deontay Burnett, and both will likely be back in 2018. But there's always room for more impressive pass-catchers on the USC roster and that could include Jalen Hall next fall.
The Long Beach native measures in at 6'3", 186 pounds and is the nation's No. 15 overall prospect, per Scout.com. He combines great length, hands and downfield route-running ability and power, which makes him an excellent package and a prize for whichever program lands him.
It wouldn't be surprising if he stayed home with the Trojans and made a quick push for playing time in 2018, even with the talent that will greet him on campus.
DE Micah Parsons
Penn State has enjoyed a resurgence under James Franklin. In the head coach's third season, the Nittany Lions broke through and won the Big Ten, just missing the College Football Playoff.
And despite a narrow loss to Southern California in an epic Rose Bowl, Penn State should be one of the nation's best again in 2017.
The Lions did suffer a loss over the weekend when in-state defensive end and longtime commit Micah Parsons decided to reopen his recruitment. Parsons, who is the nation's No. 2 overall recruit, per Scout.com, stands 6'3", 236 pounds and is a pass-rushing force.
He is an agile, explosive player who has good length, physicality and speed. He is coveted by a number of major programs for his pursuit, closing speed and range, and Parsons will have his choice of college destinations.
He's still considering Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama; no matter where he signs, the impressive end should be an early contributor as a pass-rusher.
RB T.J. Pledger
Oklahoma enters 2017 with some questions in its backfield. The Sooners suffered a pair of significant losses when Samaje Perine, the program's all-time leading rusher, and home-run threat Joe Mixon both declared for the NFL draft following their junior seasons.
The Sooners will spend this summer sorting out their backfield, including speedy Abdul Adams, junior college transfer Marcelias Sutton and incoming freshmen Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks. Still, there's certainly room for more competitors to fight for carries—that's where T.J. Pledger comes in.
The 5'8", 200-pound IMG Academy back has already committed to Oklahoma and is rated as the nation's No. 21 overall recruit.
Pledger is a well-rounded back with good speed and breakaway potential, but he can also run around or between the tackles, and catch passes out of the backfield.
Could a back emerge as the Sooners' bell cow this fall? Sure. But the door is also open for someone as talented as Pledger to play early on in 2018.
CB Patrick Surtain
If you're looking for strong bloodlines in the class of 2018, it's hard to get better than cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr.
Surtain, the son of three-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain, is on track to become a special player in his own right.
He stands 6'2", 192 pounds and is rated as the No. 3 overall player in Scout.com's class of 2018 rankings while being coached by his father at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla.
The younger Surtain is a physical presence who has become a shutdown cover corner with good feet, agility and the ability to consistently stay with fleet-footed receivers downfield.
LSU, Clemson, Florida State and Ohio State are among his leaders, and at LSU, he could continue the Tigers' strong tradition of NFL-ready defensive backs. The elder Surtain was a New Orleans native, which could help pull his son toward the bayou and an immediate role in the Tigers' secondary.
"I've always been a fan and I like their style of ball," he told Sam Spiegelman of SEC Country. "It's hard, physical, getting after it, and the amount of defensive backs to go on to have success NFL careers … it's a place I wouldn't mind seeing him go, and I know he's high on them."
DE Xavier Thomas
Coming off the program's first national title since 1981, Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney don't appear poised for regression anytime soon.
The Tigers are recruiting as well as anyone in the nation right now, with early pledges from Scout.com's No. 1 player in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and No. 6 in defensive end Xavier Thomas.
Thomas is playing at Florida's IMG Academy, but he is a South Carolina native who chose the Tigers over rebuilding South Carolina.
He's the latest standout to fit into what has become an NFL assembly line in the trenches for defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Thomas won't be on campus until 2018, but it's easy to see him earning early playing time.
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, a revelation in the College Football Playoff, and star defensive end/tackle Christian Wilkins are both draft-eligible following this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see either leave for the NFL.
Juniors Austin Bryant and Richard Yeargin will be veteran forces, and freshmen Xavier Kelly and LaSamuel Davis will fight for time this fall and going forward.
But Thomas is a special talent with excellent athleticism, quickness and smarts, and he has good explosion off the line. With another year to develop as a high school senior, he'll be ready to step in and make a quick impact in fall 2018 for Clemson.
DT Taron Vincent
Under head coach Urban Meyer, Ohio State has emerged as one of the nation's best programs thanks to continuous high-level recruiting. The Buckeyes are piling up talent again for the class of 2018, led by IMG Academy defensive tackle Taron Vincent.
Vincent is rated by Scout.com as the nation’s top defensive tackle and No. 21 overall prospect, standing 6'1", 290 pounds. He is a powerful, athletic player with quickness and the ability to make life difficult for opposing offensive linemen, and he has already committed to the Buckeyes over Florida State, among others.
Ohio State has a pair of seniors atop its defensive tackle depth chart in Michael Hill and Tracy Sprinkle, but there will be opportunity at both spots once the veterans graduate following this season.
Freshman Malik Barrow and sophomores Robert Landers and Dre'Mont Jones will have opportunities, but there's a definite opening for Vincent to come in and challenge quickly for a starting role in Columbus.
RB Zamir White
Georgia has a strong tradition of talented runners in its offense, and that hasn't changed as the Bulldogs have transitioned from Mark Richt to Kirby Smart in the head coach role.
However, the class of 2018 is a crucial juncture in continuing that tradition. UGA has a pair of excellent backs on campus in Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, but both are seniors entering their final season in Sanford Stadium this fall.
What will Smart do when Chubb and Michel depart? He needs another back to pick up the slack. Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift are potential candidates, but one of the most intriguing targets is Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland back Zamir White.
White stands 6'1", 210 pounds and is rated by Scout.com as the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2018.
He is considering Alabama and Clemson but would be a natural fit in Athens. He mixes speed and power and can run over defenders, through them or around them and has home-run ability out of the backfield. He would be a perfect choice to carry on UGA's backfield legacy and play early and often for Smart.