2018 College Football Recruits Who Could Start as Freshmen

Credit: Scout.com

More than ever, college football is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately sport. A growing influx of money and attention has increased pressure on head coaches to win—and win now. In turn, that trickles down to the rosters those coaches manage.

With few exceptions, the days when a standout recruit could take two years to develop and become an impact player are gone. Big things are expected almost from the moment a signee steps on campus, because their clock is ticking for NFL draft eligibility following their third season in college.

Sure, head coach Jim Harbaugh would have loved a true junior season from do-everything defender Jabrill Peppers, but following a redshirt freshman year, he bolted Michigan for the pro ranks after two excellent campaigns.

The class of 2018 is dotted with players who will be expected to play early and often as freshmen. While they're still months away (at the earliest) from signing with their colleges of choice, we can take a look at which recruits are most likely to start as true freshmen.

Players were evaluated on their talent level and the ease of winning a starting role early on, based on potential depth chart openings.