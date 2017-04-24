NFL Draft Prospect D'Onta Foreman Reveals Son Died During Junior Year at Texas

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Texas running back D'Onta Foreman was one of the most productive players in college football last season, but the NFL draft prospect went through hard times off the field.

In an interview with Andrea Kremer on NFL Total Access, Foreman revealed his infant son died less than two months after his premature birth in September (via NFL.com).

"I really didn't know how to feel," Foreman said. "I was like numb. I felt like something was taken away from me before I had a chance to experience it."

D'Onta Jr. died on Nov. 5, the same day his father rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech.

"It was just something about that game, it was like, 'I'm doing it for my son. I'm leaving it all out here,'" Foreman said, per Max Olson of ESPN.com.

The running back finished with 2,028 rushing yards in 2016 while finishing eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting before declaring for the draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists him the No. 6 player in the class at his position and projects him to be a second-round pick.

Foreman's girlfriend is due to give birth to the couple's second child in September.