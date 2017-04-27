Ranking the Top Plug-and-Play Prospects in the 2017 NBA Draft Class

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's getting harder for NBA rookies to enter the league and make an impact. Outside of the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, who was drafted in 2014 and only played 31 games, no other rookie this year averaged more than 12.8 points per game.

But there are always a handful of prospects NBA-ready to contribute, and some capable of becoming difficult covers right off the bat.

When projecting and ranking the top plug-and-play names, we took into account physical tools, athleticism, skill level and previous production. Here, we are ranking plug-and-play potential in a vacuum, not each prospect's overall NBA outlook.

Guards who struggle to shoot, along with weaker, poor defensive bigs, typically need time before adding value. The following players can be relied on to replace a current NBA player in a lineup without bringing his team down.