Madison Bumgarner Says Dirt Bike Crash That Caused Shoulder Injury Is 'Terrible'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner commented on the dirt bike accident that landed him on the disabled list Friday.

The Mercury News' Andrew Baggarly reported Bumgarner suffered bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder in the crash. Speaking to reporters Monday, the 2014 World Series MVP called the situation "terrible," per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com):

Obviously that was not my intentions when I set out to enjoy the off day. I realize that's definitely not the most responsible decision I've made. It sucks not being able to be out here with my guys and try to help us win some games. It's just very unfortunate. I've talked to a lot them. They know where I'm at and everybody's been super supportive, too—the organization, the guys, everything.

KNBR shared Bumgarner's explanation of how the accident happened:

Bumgarner's injury comes at a terrible time for the Giants, who are 6-13 entering Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco is already seven games back of the National League West-leading Colorado Rockies, and Baseball Prospectus lists the team with the NL West's fourth-worst odds (24.3 percent) of reaching the postseason.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Bumgarner could be out six to eight weeks, but ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Giants believe he may miss even more time.

On Monday, Bumgarner declined to give reporters a possible timetable for his return.

The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea speculated Bumgarner's injury could have an impact on his negotiations with the team over a new contract.

Shea brought up Jeff Kent's motorcycle accident in March 2002, which preceded his departure from the team after the 2002 season. Kent's accident was different from Bumgarner's, Shea noted, since Kent had initially lied to the team about how he had broken his wrist.

Bumgarner is under team control for two more years. According to Spotrac, he has $12 million team options in 2018 and 2019.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Madison Bumgarner, the San Francisco Giants and MLB, check out the MLB and Giants streams on Bleacher Report's app.