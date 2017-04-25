Braun Strowman's Best Booking Options vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Payback 2017

credit: wwe.com

Braun Strowman is the baddest man on the planet.

The moniker typically worn by Mike Tyson back in the day now applies to WWE's current Monster Among Men, and it fits him perfectly. The company has done a great job when it comes to booking Strowman, as he has connected with fans on a very visceral level.

They respect him for his strength, but they fear him for his viciousness.

Strowman is so over right now that one smile could cause him to turn babyface. That's how much the WWE faithful believe in what he can do, and how legitimate he is as a top player.

Strowman is a star, and he's only improving with time. But the biggest test of his WWE career thus far is just on the horizon at Payback.

WWE's Raw branded event is coming up on Sunday and features Strowman versus Roman Reigns. The Big Dog has been out of action since Strowman attacked him on Raw and left him for dead. That fact alone is a sign of WWE's commitment to Strowman's spotlight, and he's been used extremely well to this point.

Strowman steamrolls everyone who gets in his way, and Reigns has been no different. The only issue now is how the company will handle Strowman at Payback.

There are options for the big man, and now it's up to WWE to make it all work out.

The Monster Mash

Fans expect Strowman to come out strong, and that's exactly what needs to happen.

The former Wyatt Family powerhouse is at his best when he just smashes everything in sight. Forearms, heavy fists, big boots; these are the primary weapons of The Monster Among Men. Right now, no one does that move set better in WWE than Strowman.

But there is a method to his madness.

Strowman moves with full confidence in the ring. He doesn't use power moves because that's all he can do. He uses them because he can do them extremely well. Every strike is important and every kick is perfectly placed.

There is no wasted movement, and Strowman is right at home when he can dictate the pace. That's precisely what should happen at Payback. Reigns should not be fully recovered from the attack that he received from Strowman, and he should be a bit slower when this match starts.

Strowman should move like a shark that smells blood in the water.

Reigns needs to be vulnerable, he needs to be hurt, and—more importantly—he needs to be overwhelmed. He's facing a man who broke a ring with The Big Show but got right back up on his own. Strowman is not just a monster, he's a machine.

He's also the same man who took Reigns out and wanted more after it was over. Strowman is an equal opportunity annihilator, and that needs to continue, despite how Reigns comes out at Payback.

Holding His Own

Reigns will make a comeback in the match, and that's to be expected. The heel always sets the tone, but the babyface always finds a way to get his heat back. The same will surely be true of Strowman versus Reigns, except this time it should be a little different.

Strowman needs to be ready.

If fans are to buy Strowman as the real-deal monster that he is, then he can't buckle under the pressure. It takes a lot to get Strowman off his feet, and that should be the case on Sunday as well. Just because Reigns is the man getting the comeback does not mean Strowman should just fall apart.

Strowman needs to maintain his control, even when Reigns is fighting back. Fans need to believe that Strowman has matters well in hand and that nothing can stop him.

Reigns will gain the advantage and will get some serious shots in, but Strowman needs to continue as he always has.

Strowman is not invincible, but he's as close as any Superstar can get.

The true test of how well a guy is doing lies with how he responds to adversity in the ring. Does he maintain his composure, or does he lose his control? Strowman should keep moving forward despite what Reigns does, or how he does it.

It's not about dominating Reigns to the point that it becomes counterproductive. It's about proving Strowman belongs on the main event level, and that he does not exist merely as an offering to Reigns on the worldwide stage.

Get Him Out Alive

The most intriguing part of this match is the end.

With all of the work that's been done to get Strowman over to this point, how could WWE consider not putting him over? Despite the fact that Reigns has always been protected and typically wins more than he loses, Strowman still should not drop the pin to him at Payback.

But how should WWE handle the situation?

The company must find a way to serve both Strowman's and Reigns' characters. Reigns is the face of WWE, which means he must always be held to a higher standard than everyone else; he can't simply lose a match at every big event because a guy gets hot.

The top guy must always maintain his own composure. Considering the fact that Strowman really just started on the road to main event stardom, Reigns can't just lie down and give away all he's earned for his own career.

However that does not mean that Reigns should pin Strowman.

If Strowman is indeed not going over at Payback, then the match should break down. It could end in a double count-out or perhaps in a disqualification. Either way, Strowman should not go out on his back in the end.

Strowman has come too far and done too much to be crushed by Reigns. When this match ends, it should be apparent to fans that the door is open for another match at some point, but it should also be apparent that the feud can end now if need be.

A definitive end to this one may not be in the cards, at least not now.

The most important thing is getting Strowman out in good shape. If Strowman's path of destruction is to continue past Sunday, then Reigns can't stop him at Payback.

WWE has built a new main event star, and there's no reason to slow him down now.

