Dolphins' Mike Pouncey Undergoes Stem Cell Procedure for Hip Injury

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey underwent a stem cell procedure as part of his recovery from a season-ending hip injury, the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad reported Monday.

According to ESPN.com's James Walker, Pouncey's rehab is progressing as expected and that Dolphins head coach Adam Gase expects to have Pouncey healthy for the first week of the regular season.

