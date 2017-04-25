NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Tuesday TV Guide, Live-Stream Info and Picks

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Three MVP candidates will play on Tuesday night, with Russell Westbrook and James Harden facing off in Houston and Kawhi Leonard looking to defend his home court in San Antonio against Memphis.

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers will play Game 5 of their series in the nightcap.

Here's a look at Tuesday's television schedule, along with the live-stream information and some predictions.

Tuesday TV Guide and Live-Stream Information

NBA TV Schedule for Tuesday, April 25 Matchup Time (ET) TV Oklahoma City at Houston 8 p.m. TNT Memphis at San Antonio 9 p.m. NBA TV Utah at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. TNT NBA.com

The two TNT games will be live-streamed on Watch TNT. The Grizzlies-Spurs game will not be live-streamed, but fans who have NBA League Pass can listen through NBA League Pass Audio. More information can be found here.

Oklahoma City at Houston

Much of the focus in this series has been on Westbrook and what his teammates are or aren't capable of accomplishing around him in order to be a successful playoff team.

However, more attention should be given to Harden's teammates. Every night, there is a new star who steps up and has a great game.

Backup center Nene Hilario shot 12-of-12 from the field en route to a 28-point, 10-rebound performance in just 25 minutes on Sunday.

Shooting guards Lou Williams and Eric Gordon combined for 43 points off the bench in Houston's Game 2 win, and guard Patrick Beverley had 21 points and 10 boards in just 26 minutes during Game 1.

That's the problem the Thunder (and every NBA team) has to face on any given night against Houston. Each game, someone not named Harden steps up and picks up the slack, sometimes with a barrage of three-pointers.

The Rockets should be able to finish the series off at home, where they went 30-11 during the regular season.

Pick: Houston

Memphis at San Antonio

The Grizzlies responded to head coach David Fizdale's now infamous rant following Game 2 by winning Games 3 and 4 at home.

However, winning the series will be a tall order because but no one on the team (or the league) can stop Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

The MVP candidate scored 43 points, including San Antonio's last 16 in regulation, in the Spurs' 110-108 overtime loss to Memphis on Saturday. For the series, Leonard is averaging 32.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Most impressively, he's scoring efficiently, making 58 percent of his field goals, 52.6 percent of his three-pointers and all 41 of his free throws.

Memphis' ability to claw back in this series after losing the first two games by an average of 21.5 points is impressive, but unless it finds a way to stop Leonard, then the Spurs will win this series.

Pick: San Antonio

Utah at Los Angeles

This game hinges on the availability of Utah Jazz small forward and leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who tried to fight through food poisoning in Game 4 but left after playing just nine minutes.

According to Austin Horton of the Zone Sports Network, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder revealed a good sign on Monday:

If Hayward is good to go, then Utah has the edge in Game 5 even with the contest being played in Los Angeles.

Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, who averaged 25 points and six rebounds per game in Games 1 and 2, is out for the rest of the playoffs with an injury to his right big toe suffered during Game 3. Obviously, that's a huge loss for the Clips.

Utah, however, just got back center Rudy Gobert, who returned to action on Sunday after missing all but 20 seconds of the series with a hyperextended left knee (plus a bone bruise) suffered in the very beginning of Game 1.

Gobert posted 15 points (on 6-of-6 shooting), 13 rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action in Game 4.

Most importantly, he should be able to keep Clippers center DeAndre Jordan from dominating the glass. Jordan averaged 13.7 boards during the first three games but was slowed down a bit in Game 4, accruing 10.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul should continue his fantastic series (26.8 points and 10.8 assists thus far), but with Gobert back, Utah has the edge.

Pick: Utah