Drake Announced as Host of 2017 NBA Awards Show

The inaugural NBA Awards Show officially has a host. NBA on TNT announced Tuesday that Drake will serve as the host for the June 26 event, which will air on TNT.

Drake, 30, previously leaked he would serve as the host and producer of the awards show in a January appearance on Kentucky coach John Calipari's podcast.

"I'm actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA Awards this year. I get to take the reigns on it," Drake said in the interview (h/t Slam's Ryne Nelson). "The ESPYs let me do great things, and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restricted. But they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we'll just expand on that concept.

"I love hosting. I love being in a room full of iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure of having to make them laugh and enjoy their evening."

The NBA, which previously handed out its awards in the postseason, announced its first awards show in November. The Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will be presented at the show.

Additional honors, which will be decided by fan voting, will be revealed Thursday night on TNT's Inside the NBA. The NBA will announce All-NBA teams during the playoffs like previous years—a move designed to give teams a better idea of their salary-cap room, given those awards' ties to player contracts.

Drake previously hosted the 2014 ESPYs, with his performance largely drawing rave reviews. His close relationship with athletes allowed him to do some extra ribbing of the people in the audience, which included musical numbers that poked fun at second-place finishers and players having "side pieces."

With Drake acting as a producer of the show and his longstanding relationship with the NBA—he's an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors—odds are his creative freedom will be even higher this time around. It'd be a major surprise not to see him try to top "Side Pieces" with a new musical number of some sort.