Adam 'Pacman' Jones Tells Officer to 'Suck My D--k' in Arrest Video Footage

A video published Monday showed Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones in a confrontation with a police officer before and after his January arrest.

Per TMZ, Jones was captured in the back of a squad car saying "suck my d--k," among other expletives, to an officer (warning: video contains NSFW language).

Jones also told the officer "I hope you die tomorrow."

TMZ published another video that showed a calmer Jones before he was placed in the squad car:

When Jones interrupted the officer, the officer said, "Keep yelling, and see what happens."

Jones was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

The 33-year-old also allegedly spit on a nurse while he was being booked, but a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was dropped in March. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and is due back in court May 16.

