Cowboys Rumors: Adoree' Jackson Reportedly Targeted in 1st Round of NFL Draft

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys need secondary help and could be targeting one player in particular.

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, cornerback Adoree' Jackson of USC is a target in the first round. The Cowboys currently have the No. 28 pick in the NFL draft.

Pauline also notes Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley could be a target in later rounds if the team goes in a different direction early.

Despite a 13-3 record, the Cowboys ranked 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2016. The team then lost cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne to free agency, as well as safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox.

Fortunately, this class is generally considered a big one for cornerbacks with Marshon Lattimore, Quincy Wilson and Gareon Conley all considered impact players who will potentially be taken early. Although Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Jackson as his No. 10 player at the position, he still has tons of upside as "one of the most athletic players in the class."

The USC star had five interceptions this past season and is a game-changer on special teams with eight combined punt- and kick-return touchdowns in his career.