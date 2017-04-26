NFL Draft 2017: Predictions for Mitchell Trubisky and Most Buzzworthy Prospects

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's almost time to put away the mock drafts, to stop scouring Twitter for any buzz surrounding your team and to stop obsessing over every little possibility.

It's almost time for the NFL draft.

Below, we'll break down my latest mock draft and some of the most buzzworthy prospects heading into Thursday's first round.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 13 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 14 Philadelphia Eagles Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 15 Indianapolis Colts Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 16 Baltimore Ravens Forrest Lamp, OG/T, Western Kentucky 17 Washington Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross, WR, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions T.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin 22 Miami Dolphins Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA 23 New York Giants Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 24 Oakland Raiders Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 31 Atlanta Falcons Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 32 New Orleans Saints DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Let's talk about Mitchell Trubisky, perhaps the most interesting prospect in this draft simply because he has the opportunity to completely turn the draft on its head.

For starters, Trubisky could potentially be the first pick in this year's draft. The Cleveland Browns reportedly are considering that scenario, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown gave strong vibes during his pre-draft press conference Wednesday that the Browns have zeroed in on Myles Garrett, they're still strongly considering taking Trubisky there, sources say. The feeling on the part of the front office, sources say, is that the Browns are ready to draft their quarterback of the future and might not want to risk losing him if they try to trade up or hope he falls to them at No. 12.

Peter King of the MMQB reported that he also heard the Browns were internally debating between Trubisky and Garrett. The latter would seem to be the obvious pick given his ridiculous athleticism and generational upside. And the Trubisky buzz could simply be a smoke screen to drive up the price for the No. 1 pick if a team desperately wanted to move up to take the quarterback.

But if the Browns do select Trubisky, it would push a slew of talented defensive players at least one pick further down the board than expected. Which means quite a few teams seeking defensive help may be rooting for the Browns to select a quarterback.

If they don't, the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars will each be a potential destination for the quarterback. But like the Browns, expect those teams to go with superior talents at other positions.

That leaves the New York Jets as the next potential landing spot for Trubisky, and in turn means the Tennessee Titans at No. 5 will be in prime position to trade back and stockpile more picks. If teams believe the Jets are likely to nab Trubisky, trading ahead of them and securing Tennessee's pick would be the logical way to secure him.

In other words, no other player has the potential to shake up the first 10 picks more than Trubisky.

But he won't be the only buzzworthy player at this year's draft, which could be full of surprises. Don't be shocked if both he and DeShaun Watson are off the board in the first 10 picks. And if that happens, don't be surprised if the Browns fill a different need than quarterback.

Ultimately, the team could decide to either wait until the second round to fill the position or for next year's draft, which appears likely to be far stronger at the position. The Browns don't need to rush into picking a quarterback, and there will be enough talented players available at No. 12 that they shouldn't simply take a quarterback for the sake of taking one.

That said, when four quarterbacks come off the board in the first round, well, don't pretend like it was some sort of ambush on expectation. Teams always overvalue quarterback prospects because it's the most important position in sports. And later in the draft, teams like the Houston Texans (no obvious starter on the roster) and New Orleans Saints (a need to find Drew Brees' eventual successor) would be making that gamble for logical reasons.

As for players who will be buzzworthy for the wrong reasons, expect Reuben Foster and Jabrill Peppers to fall out of the first round. The former was kicked out of the NFL Scouting Combine and tested positive for a dilute sample; the latter tested positive for a dilute sample as well. While Foster may have been a top-10 pick were it not for those issues, Peppers was always a player likely to be selected near the end of the first round or top of the second.

Meanwhile, four running backs are projected to go in the first round in the above mock draft, but Joe Mixon won't be one of them. For all of his talent, it would be shocking if a team took him in the first round and dealt with the potential fallout given his troubling past. Teams willing to give him a shot will likely be more inclined to do so during Friday's second or third round.

Buzzworthy for the right reason? Haason Reddick, whose continual ascent of draft boards is going to make him a top-15 pick. As B/R's Matt Miller noted, "His domination of the draft process and strong film background has pushed Reddick's name to a point where he may be the first linebacker drafted."

Certainly, his versatility and ability to play multiple positions in a defense's front seven make him highly appealing as well. Reddick isn't going to be around long come Thursday.

