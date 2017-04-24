Police Investigating Ethan Roser's Death at Track Meet During Hammer Throw

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Wheaton College student was killed Saturday after being struck by a hammer throw during a track and field meet, per the Associated Press (via ESPN).

Ethan Roser, 19, was a volunteer set to measure the distance of each throw when a hammer hit him in the head. He was pronounced dead shortly after with the autopsy listing head trauma as a preliminary cause of death.

According to Wheaton's deputy police chief Bill Murphy, there will be an investigation to determine criminal negligence, although there is none suspected at this time.

"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," Wheaton College president Philip Ryken said, per the school's official site. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community.”

The Christian college is located about 25 miles west of Chicago.