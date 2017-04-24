Serena Williams Responds to Ilie Nastase's Racist Comments on Unborn Baby

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Serena Williams supported the suspension issued to tennis legend Ilie Nastase resulting from his behavior at a Fed Cup match between Romania and Great Britain.

At a press conference last Friday, Nastase made lewd comments regarding Williams' unborn baby, which drew the ire of the 23-time grand slam champion:

According to CNN's Danielle Rossingh, the International Tennis Federation provisionally suspended Nastase from its events after he was thrown out of his Saturday match for verbal abuse.

Williams announced her pregnancy last Wednesday.

"Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?" Nastase said of the unborn baby, per the Guardian's Lawrence Ostlere.

Nastase's comments weren't his only misstep over the weekend. After being ejected, he was escorted away from the match between Sorana Cirstea and Johanna Konta. The Press Association's Eleanor Crooks shared video of Nastase walking back to the locker rooms:

The Daily Mirror's Paul Martin and Andy Lines reported the Hall of Famer called Konta and Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong "f--king b-----s."

Per Rossingh, Nastase also "put his arm around [GB team captain Anne Keothavong] when both captains posed for pictures after the draw presentation, asking her for her hotel room number."

"I don't regret it and they can send me to prison if they want," Nastase said of his actions.

He remained unapologetic about the remarks directed toward Williams as well, telling Martin and Lines, "I don't know what all the fuss is about."