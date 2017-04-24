Alexis Sanchez Rumoured to Have Been Scouted by Bayern Munich as Transfer Target

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was reportedly scouted by Bayern Munich during the Gunners' 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City on Sunday, ahead of a possible transfer bid this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are said to have made the Chilean forward their top target this summer after technical director Michael Reschke watched him score the winner at Wembley, per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror.

Richards detailed how Bayern are preparing to clear the decks as they look to refresh their forward line before next season: "Die Roten are running the rule over attacking players who can help boost their frontline this summer, with club chiefs worried it has become too reliant on Robert Lewandowski, and Thomas Muller's struggles under Carlo Ancelotti."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

There are even concerns about wide quartet Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman, per the report. Those concerns would be answered by Sanchez, who would fit best on the flanks in Munich.

The South American's pace, impish flair, perceptive movement and artful technique would dovetail superbly with Lewandowski. Bayern's prolific No. 9 is a striker adept at playing with his back to goal and linking well with runners in behind, but this Bayern squad lacks more direct supporting threats.

Sanchez would qualify, especially since his situation at Arsenal is up in the air. The 28-year-old ex-Barcelona ace's contract expires in the summer of 2018.

Sanchez has yet to sign a new deal, despite reports the Gunners have offered him as much as £300,000 per week, according to James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

Arsenal's attacking talisman is worth the money after reaffirming his worth in front of Bayern eyes at Wembley, per Squawka Football:

Under-pressure Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract runs out this summer, has said he expects Sanchez to stay, per Sky Sports: "He will be here next year because he has a contract and hopefully we will manage to extend."

However, with the Gunners a long shot to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, along with interest from Bayern, Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, per Richards, keeping Sanchez will be far from easy for Arsenal.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal and the Premier League check out the Premier League and Arsenal streams on Bleacher Report's app.