Clippers' Austin Rivers to Play in Game 5 After Recovering from Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers is set to return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Utah Jazz. However, head coach Doc Rivers expects him to be on a minutes restriction, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Rivers has missed the entire series to this point while dealing with a hamstring issue. He last appeared in a game on March 29 against the Washington Wizards.

After nearly a month on the bench, he will finally return to the court.

The coach's son is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 assists per game. His 37.1 percent shooting from three-point range was also his highest in five seasons.

Meanwhile, his skill set could be especially useful against a tough first-round opponent.

"Obviously he gives us offense with his penetration," Doc Rivers said, per Bill Oram of the Orange County Register. "And that was big in the four games against Utah. And then his defense."

The guard averaged 15.0 ppg against the Jazz in the regular season, shooting 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.

With Blake Griffin already out for the postseason, the Clippers could use the extra scoring punch heading into Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.

