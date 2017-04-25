Deportivo vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Real Madrid need to bounce back in La Liga's title race when they face Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor on Wednesday. Los Blancos must regroup after losing top spot thanks to a 3-2 defeat against chief rivals Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

Not for the first time, it was Lionel Messi who tormented Real, but the Santiago Bernabeu side have the firepower to make a quick return to winning ways against Depor.

Specifically, Real will need Cristiano Ronaldo to rediscover his scoring touch after a wayward display against Barca.

Ronaldo's cause may not be helped by the injury doubts surrounding fellow attacker Gareth Bale. However, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane may be more concerned about a looming crisis at the heart of his defence.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. BST. 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports 2. beIN Sports USA.

Live Stream: Sky Go. fuboTV.

Preview

Bale is a doubt after lasting just 39 minutes against Barca before an ankle problem forced him off, per MailOnline's Ben Grounds. Afterwards, Zidane said he had no regrets about risking the former Tottenham Hotspur star, who was not long removed from another injury, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Bale's inability to stay fit is becoming a growing concern for Real. In fact, Hamish Mackay of the Daily Mirror noted how the 27-year-old "has suffered 17 separate injuries during his time in Madrid. Eight of those have been in his calf (two on his right, six on his left). Other injuries include problems with his hip, ankle tendons, knee and hamstrings."

Bale missing out on Wednesday would force Zidane into a choice between Isco, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and James Rodriguez. The latter scored what looked like the equaliser against Barca on Sunday before Messi struck again.

Zidane will know the cupboard is hardly bare in attack, but it's a different story at the back. Pepe and Raphael Varane are battling injuries, while skipper Sergio Ramos is suspended after a reckless tackle on Messi, one relayed by Sky Sports Statto:

Zidane may be forced into playing right-back Danilo alongside Nacho as a makeshift central defender.

Fortunately for Real, Deportivo don't have the resources in forward areas to punish a threadbare defence. The Riazor club has scored just 35 times in Spain's top flight this season.

It's tough to believe Hebei China Fortune loanee Gael Kakuta will trouble Los Blancos and derail their title bid.