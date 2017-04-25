Full Philadelphia Eagles Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

2 of 5

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a perfect world, the Eagles could have addressed all of their most serious needs via free agency. But entering free agency with little to no cap room left the team's hands tied and forced them into prioritizing.

To their credit, the team did extremely well to shore up the issues at wide receiver and lock down a couple of impact players at other positions. But they were never going to be anything close to a finished product until the draft, and that puts pressure on Roseman and company to make clever and decisive moves.

In order of most important to least important, let's address those needs.

Cornerback: It's the worst-kept secret in the NFL that the Eagles need cornerback help in a serious way. Veteran stopgaps haven't worked, and it's time for the team to invest in its secondary with impact youngsters. Don't be surprised if the Eagles look at corner with their first two picks in the hopes of locking down a starting duo for 2017 and beyond.

Defensive End: Brandon Graham proved to be the only formidable pass-rusher on the unit in 2016, and a defense led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz desperately needs consistent pressure on the edge. The addition of Chris Long will only help minimally. Philly needs another quarterback tormentor it can trust to wreak havoc immediately.

Running Back: It's hard to envision Ryan Mathews returning to the Eagles in 2017, and that leaves the door wide open for an impact back in the draft. Wendell Smallwood appears ready to take on a larger role, but he'll need considerable help.

Wide Receiver: The 2017 outlook may be positive with Jeffery and Smith in the fold, but it's a possibility that neither is on the roster next offseason. 2016 proved to the world that the Eagles' young core of wideouts can't get it done, and they could use an infusion of some more young guys to push them.

Linebacker: The Eagles are in a good place with Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham developing into capable every-down linebackers, but the third slot is up for grabs with Mychal Kendricks appearing to be a bad fit. Philly could use an all-around athletic presence on the weak side, as well as some dependable depth.

Offensive Line: If nothing changes, the Eagles' starting lineup up front is formidable for 2017 but leaves a lot to be desired in terms of long-term sustainability. With the aging Jason Peters at left tackle and the ability to move pieces around in the interior, developmental prospects would be well-received.