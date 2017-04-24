La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 33 Match

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Raul Garcia scored a 94th-minute winner to help Athletic Bilbao beat Eibar in the Basque derby at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on Monday and move above rivals Real Sociedad into sixth place in La Liga.

Garcia left it late to break Eibar hearts after the hosts had played almost 40 minutes with 10 men following midfielder Gonzalo Escalante's red card for a wild challenge on Iker Muniain.

Bilbao are now in the box seat for the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League. By contrast, defeat in the derby has wounded Eibar's chances of earning European football.

The shakeup of the European places caps a significant week in Spain's top flight, one dominated by Lionel Messi and Barcelona going top after beating Real Madrid in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

La Liga's official Twitter account provided the full final scores:

Here is what the updated table looks like with all of Week 33's matches concluded:

La Liga 2016/17 Week 33 Table: Monday's Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Barcelona 33 23 6 4 62 75 2 Real Madrid 32 23 6 3 48 75 3 Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 36 68 4 Sevilla 33 19 8 6 19 65 5 Villarreal 33 16 9 8 21 57 6 Athletic Bilbao 33 17 5 11 9 56 7 Real Sociedad 33 17 4 12 4 55 8 Eibar 33 14 8 11 7 50 9 Espanyol 33 13 10 10 1 49 10 Celta Vigo 32 13 5 14 -4 44 11 Alaves 33 11 11 11 -8 44 12 Valencia 33 11 7 15 -9 40 13 Las Palmas 33 10 9 14 -6 39 14 Real Betis 33 10 7 16 -15 37 15 Malaga 33 9 9 15 -11 36 16 Deportivo La Coruna 33 7 10 16 -16 31 17 Leganes 33 6 9 18 -24 27 18 Sporting Gijon 33 5 8 20 -30 23 19 Granada 33 4 8 21 -43 20 20 Osasuna 33 3 9 21 -41 18 Sky Sports

Recap

Monday's lone match had all the spice, ferocity and brute-force tackling associated with a derby. However, the proceedings were distinctly lacking in quality for the opening 45 minutes.

There was at least greater ingenuity after the break, with the hosts now the ones on the front foot. In fact, Eibar fashioned a few slick combinations in the final third.

One such suave move saw cultured winger Pedro Leon deftly lift a ball over the top for Sergi Enrich, but the robust striker couldn't reach it. Enrich spent most of the match on the outside looking in thanks to a resolute defensive display from a Bilbao back four led expertly by Yeray Alvarez Lopez.

Yet what the visitors needed more was for their players in attacking areas to seize the initiative. One Bilbao attacker with the record to turn the match was winger Inaki Williams, per La Liga's official Twitter account:

Williams was always lively but rarely posed an immediate threat thanks to some tough tackling in the Eibar midfield. It was no surprise when Escalante was shown a red card on 56 minutes after felling Muniain.

AS English relayed an image of Escalante's lunge:

Bilbao struggled to make their man advantage count, though. It didn't help that former Atletico Madrid forward Garcia was wayward in front of goal.

However, Garcia made amends deep into stoppage time when he won a free-kick on the edge of the Eibar box. Bilbao playmaker Benat took it, but his effort was saved and sliced apparently clear, only for Garcia to hook the ball in on the volley.

Garcia's late winner means it's now advantage Bilbao in the race for European qualification.

Attention will now turn to events at the top of the table, with Barca and Los Blancos continuing their tussle for the title in midweek.