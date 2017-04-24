    La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 33 Match

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    EIBAR, SPAIN - APRIL 24: Pedro Leon of SD Eibar duels for the ball with Mikel Balenziaga of Athletic Club during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Athletic Club at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on April 24, 2017 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Raul Garcia scored a 94th-minute winner to help Athletic Bilbao beat Eibar in the Basque derby at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on Monday and move above rivals Real Sociedad into sixth place in La Liga.

    Garcia left it late to break Eibar hearts after the hosts had played almost 40 minutes with 10 men following midfielder Gonzalo Escalante's red card for a wild challenge on Iker Muniain.

    Bilbao are now in the box seat for the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League. By contrast, defeat in the derby has wounded Eibar's chances of earning European football.

    The shakeup of the European places caps a significant week in Spain's top flight, one dominated by Lionel Messi and Barcelona going top after beating Real Madrid in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

    La Liga's official Twitter account provided the full final scores:

    Here is what the updated table looks like with all of Week 33's matches concluded:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 33 Table: Monday's Standings
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
    1Barcelona3323646275
    2Real Madrid3223634875
    3Atletico Madrid3320853668
    4Sevilla3319861965
    5Villarreal3316982157
    6Athletic Bilbao3317511956
    7Real Sociedad3317412455
    8Eibar3314811750
    9Espanyol33131010149
    10Celta Vigo3213514-444
    11Alaves33111111-844
    12Valencia3311715-940
    13Las Palmas3310914-639
    14Real Betis3310716-1537
    15Malaga339915-1136
    16Deportivo La Coruna3371016-1631
    17Leganes336918-2427
    18Sporting Gijon335820-3023
    19Granada334821-4320
    20Osasuna333921-4118
    Sky Sports

     

    Recap

    Monday's lone match had all the spice, ferocity and brute-force tackling associated with a derby. However, the proceedings were distinctly lacking in quality for the opening 45 minutes.

    There was at least greater ingenuity after the break, with the hosts now the ones on the front foot. In fact, Eibar fashioned a few slick combinations in the final third.

    One such suave move saw cultured winger Pedro Leon deftly lift a ball over the top for Sergi Enrich, but the robust striker couldn't reach it. Enrich spent most of the match on the outside looking in thanks to a resolute defensive display from a Bilbao back four led expertly by Yeray Alvarez Lopez.

    Yet what the visitors needed more was for their players in attacking areas to seize the initiative. One Bilbao attacker with the record to turn the match was winger Inaki Williams, per La Liga's official Twitter account:

    Williams was always lively but rarely posed an immediate threat thanks to some tough tackling in the Eibar midfield. It was no surprise when Escalante was shown a red card on 56 minutes after felling Muniain.

    AS English relayed an image of Escalante's lunge:

    Bilbao struggled to make their man advantage count, though. It didn't help that former Atletico Madrid forward Garcia was wayward in front of goal.

    However, Garcia made amends deep into stoppage time when he won a free-kick on the edge of the Eibar box. Bilbao playmaker Benat took it, but his effort was saved and sliced apparently clear, only for Garcia to hook the ball in on the volley.

    Garcia's late winner means it's now advantage Bilbao in the race for European qualification.

    Attention will now turn to events at the top of the table, with Barca and Los Blancos continuing their tussle for the title in midweek.