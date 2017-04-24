    Adrian Peterson, Saints Reportedly Talking Potential Contract for 2017 Season

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs off the field after warmups prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)
    Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

    Adrian Peterson is arguably the biggest name still on the free-agent market, but he could be moving closer to finding a landing spot.

    According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints are "closing in on a deal" to sign Peterson for more than $3 million next season.

     

