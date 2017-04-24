Adrian Peterson, Saints Reportedly Talking Potential Contract for 2017 Season

Adrian Peterson, Saints Reportedly Talking Potential Contract for 2017 SeasonApril 24, 2017
Tom Dahlin/Getty Images
Adrian Peterson is arguably the biggest name still on the free-agent market, but he could be moving closer to finding a landing spot.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints are "closing in on a deal" to sign Peterson for more than $3 million next season.
