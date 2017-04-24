WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24April 24, 2017
Someone forgot to tell WWE Raw the Payback pay-per-view is around the corner.
Monday's go-home show wasn't nearly as urgent or memorable as it needed to be to sell Sunday's event. There were too few big moments. Too many stories dawdled.
Aside from Braun Strowman trying to turn Kalisto's bones into dust, Raw gave fans little to sink their teeth into.
The show never quite recovered from its sleepy first hour. WWE made minimal progress in the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens rivalry. The tale of Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz never moved past the jogging stage.
The red brand will want to forget about its visit to Kansas City, Missouri. Read on for a full look at what unfolded on Monday night, from a talk show overload to a mystery partner's late arrival.
Chris Jericho's 'Highlight Reel'
- Jericho namedrops Southpaw Regional Wrestling,
- "I'm going to get my payback. See what I did there?"—Jericho.
- "Face of America doesn't really fit. Maybe the hemorrhoid of America."—Jericho on Owens.
- "Try it on, man."—Ambrose to Jericho.
Jericho told fans he would beat Owens at Payback and move to SmackDown as a result. He trash-talked his former friend until The Miz emerged.
The Miz took over the set, transforming The Highlight Reel into Miz TV.
Ambrose stepped out to antagonize The Miz. He brought in his own sign to make the segment Ambrose Asylum instead. Ambrose gifted Jericho a homemade light-up jacket.
An angry Miz berated both men. He got a Dirty Deeds from Ambrose as a result.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
As funny as some of this was, it went on for a long time and lacked tension. The Ambrose-Miz animosity barely existed.
It was a nice touch to reference Jericho and Ambrose's rivalry. Jericho managed to make even the sillier stuff work.
Still, this was an odd way to kick off a go-home show. There was a noticeable lack of urgency throughout.
Sheamus vs. Matt Hardy
- Matt hits a Side Effect on the ring apron.
- Fans chant "Delete! Delete! Delete"
- Sheamus cracks Matt with a loud high knee.
Matt Hardy took down Sheamus early, outwrestling and outsmarting him.
The Celtic Warrior, though, took control during the commercial break. He bashed Hardy with power moves.
With the crowd behind him, Hardy charged back.
When the fight moved to the outside, Sheamus pushed Jeff Hardy aside. Jeff tried to get in the ring and the distraction opened the door for Matt to hit a Twist of Fate for the win.
The result enraged Cesaro, but the No. 1 contenders offered to shake hands anyway.
Result
Matt Hardy wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The post-match moment was far more noteworthy than the match itself. The pace was mostly sluggish and the distraction finish is beyond overused at this point.
The latest bit of teased tension between the teams felt like a clear precursor to a heel turn. Cesaro and Sheamus continue to grow more frustrated. This has to lead to a big payoff at Payback.
Neville and TJ Perkins vs. Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher
- Gallagher and Aries fling their opponents out of the ring at the same time.
- Gallagher slingshots Perkins into Neville.
- Aries hits a suicide dive onto both Perkins and Neville.
The heels grabbed the advantage in the early going. Neville and TJ Perkins pounded on Gallagher in their corner.
Austin Aries charged in and overwhelmed both foes.
A slugfest broke out between all four men. Aries ended it with a Discus Fivearm.
Result
Aries and Gallagher win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Solid cruiserweight action here that 205 Live will likely outdo. Not a ton of ring time kept this match from hitting a high gear.
Perkins' new role as Neville's bootlicking sidekick is a smart place for him. WWE should definitely explore this more, giving both Neville and Perkins added depth in the process.
Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto (Dumpster Match)
- Kalisto debuts new music and a Drago-like mask.
- "If I don't fight for my pride, I don't deserve to fight for anything."—Kalisto.
- "You think you can challenge me?"—Strowman.
- Strowman pushes a dumpster off the entrance ramp with Kalisto inside.
Strowman opened up by calling all the fans trash.
Kurt Angle psyched up Kalisto backstage. The King of Flight showed plenty of emotion as he talked about the fight tonight.
In the ring, Kalisto stunned Strowman early with his quickness. The Monster Among Men, though, dominated. Strowman clubbed his opponent as he dished out a methodical offense.
Kalisto managed to flip Strowman into the dumpster for the win.
That set off the big man. Strowman assaulted Kalisto, beating him in and out of the ring. Officials tried to stop him, but Strowman stuffed Kalisto in the dumpster and pushed him off the entrance ramp.
Medical personnel strapped Kalisto to a stretcher and wheeled him out of the arena.
Result
Kalisto wins by putting Strowman into the dumpster.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
What could have been a cheesy gimmick match became the catalyst for great drama.
Several teases of Kalisto winning added electricity to the action. The result was a stunner. The aftermath was memorable savagery.
Both men benefited from the bout. Kalisto got to look gutsy and crafty; Strowman was allowed to show off his power.
And WWE continues hitting the right notes with Strowman.
Bray Wyatt's Warning
- "Every room you enter will be an endless nightmare."—Wyatt.
- "The house will be your purgatory, an eternal prison for your mind."—Wyatt.
Bray Wyatt warned Randy Orton of what awaited him inside the House of Horrors match. Haunting images flashed across the screen as he talked.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
Wyatt was poetic and compelling here. There were some haunting images here on the screen, although nothing as unsettling as we've seen from his recent promos.
It's going to be next to impossible for the House of Horrors match to live up to the hype. WWE has continued to sell it as a life-changing descent into darkness, but will it really be that? Chances are, the talk will be bigger than the contest itself.
Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
- "Emma knows raw talent when she sees it."—Corey Graves.
Alicia Fox grounded Dana Brooke after the opening bell. Emma emerged quickly after to stand at ringside.
Brooke blasted through her foe in a short match.
Emma stepped into the ring to congratulate The Total Diva. She hugged Brooke before exiting.
Result
Brooke wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
Brooke is still awkward. She still looks like she would be better off back at NXT.
This was a hurried, unimpressive match.
Pairing Brooke with Emma is a smart move, but the best bet would be for Brooke to be the muscle and for Emma to be the star. The Aussie is the more compelling and complete of the two. WWE hasn't done nearly enough with Emma, and that needs to change.
The Club and Samoa Joe vs. Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Seth Rollins
- "Strike first and annihilate completely."—Joe.
- Anderson calls Amore a "butt nugget."
- Rollins hits a suicide dive onto both Joe and Anderson.
- Rollins debuts a new knee-strike finisher.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson ganged up on Enzo Amore before the bell. Samoa Joe attacked Big Cass.
Seth Rollins emerged to even the battle, but not before Amore was injured. Angle announced Finn Balor would be his replacement.
Balor found himself in the wrong corner. The heels beat up on him for a long stretch.
Rollins fired back wth a flurry. He led the way as his team took the win.
Result
Rollins, Cass and Balor win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
A great promo from Joe made him look fearsome. Why WWE keeps saddling Anderson and Gallows with such corny dialogue is hard to understand, though.
A fun, high-energy tag team match followed. This didn't do much to advance the Rollins-Joe rivalry, but there was some strong action to enjoy.
WWE missed a chance to make a more memorable moment out of Rollins switching finishers. In such an insignificant match, the change got lost.
Alexa Bliss Crosses Paths with Bayley and Sasha Banks
- "I didn't come to Raw to talk; I came to Raw to win."—Bliss.
- "I thought you lived in Candyland."—Bliss.
- "Not only is she going to show you up, she's going to shut you up."—Banks.
Alexa Bliss mocked other Superstars who have spilled their guts in the ring. Bayley stepped out to greet her.
The champ talked about how much the title means to her. She promised to retain her championship in her hometown.
Bliss, meanwhile, cut her foe down, calling her a daddy's girl.
Sasha Banks interrupted. The Boss told Bliss off as tensions rose between them. Banks knocked the heel to her knees with a right hand.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Clearly comfortable in the spotlight, Bliss was excellent here. It won't be long before she's taking over the division.
Her attacks on Bayley cut deep. With a limited time to build toward their title bout, this segment did well to cram some added story into the mix.
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks
- "That's chess. That's not checkers, right there."—Booker T.
Bayley sat in on commentary as the match unfolded. Bliss had Banks reeling at first. She stomped all over her opponent until The Boss charged back.
When things got rough, Bliss retreated, taking a count-out loss.
Bayley tried to drag her rival into the ring. Bliss slipped away, only to ambush Bayley soon after.
Result
Banks wins via count-out.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match never got a chance to get going. This was more about Bliss' showing craftiness and cowardice than actual in-ring action.
The announcers very subtly teased the possibility of Banks turning on Bayley eventually.
Bliss' attack was a good move, but not a standout moment. The minimal time to work with has the Bliss-Bayley Payback bout in need of several layers.
Curt Hawkins vs. Apollo Crews
- N/A
Curt Hawkins issued an open challenge which Apollo Crews answered.
Crews stunned his foe with kicks. He dominated the short match, wrapping things up with a spin-out powerbomb.
Titus O'Neil showed up to congratulate Crews.
Result
Crews wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
Crews getting some airtime and a win was a nice change of pace. Something isn't clicking with him, however. The audience's lack of reaction was proof of that.
Should an alliance form with O'Neil, Crews would get a good chance to develop his character. He needs a spark. Something as simple as having a shady entrepreneur trying to recruit him might be enough to get him rolling.
The Miz and Mystery Partner vs. Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho
- Jericho removes Ambrose from The List of Jericho.
- "The Eater of Worlds has appeared."—Michael Cole.
The Miz tried to recruit a tag team partner backstage. Curtis Axel and Heath Slater, among others refused.
When the match was set to begin, The Miz tried to introduce his mystery partner, but no one showed up. He requested a postponement for the match.
Angle walked out to announce The Miz would wrestle with or without a partner.
Jericho battered the heel before Ambrose took his turn. After taking a load of punishment, the self-proclaimed A-lister used his wife as a human shield to briefly gain the advantage.
The Miz tried to escape, but The Lunatic Fringe caught him. Before the intercontinental champ could lay out The Miz, Wyatt appeared.
Wyatt smashed Ambrose against a LED screen before throttling Jericho. When The Miz tried to be chummy with him, Wyatt took out The Miz, too.
Result
Match ends in a no-contest.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
Monday's main event was a microcosm of the show overall. It was disjointed and generally a misfire.
The closing moments had a wealth of issues. Putting the heel in a handicap match made him the sympathetic character. The Miz didn't earn the presumed title shot he's getting at Payback. Wyatt's beatdown lacked oomph.
The Jericho-Owens feud gained nothing from this. The Ambrose-Miz rivalry barely took a step here. And Orton's absence made Wyatt feel out of place.
What a disappointing home stretch for the Payback build.