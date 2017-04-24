WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Someone forgot to tell WWE Raw the Payback pay-per-view is around the corner.

Monday's go-home show wasn't nearly as urgent or memorable as it needed to be to sell Sunday's event. There were too few big moments. Too many stories dawdled.

Aside from Braun Strowman trying to turn Kalisto's bones into dust, Raw gave fans little to sink their teeth into.

The show never quite recovered from its sleepy first hour. WWE made minimal progress in the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens rivalry. The tale of Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz never moved past the jogging stage.

The red brand will want to forget about its visit to Kansas City, Missouri. Read on for a full look at what unfolded on Monday night, from a talk show overload to a mystery partner's late arrival.