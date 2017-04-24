Everton Win 2017 Premier League 2 Title After Liverpool Beat Manchester City 3-2

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton won the 2017 Premier League 2 Group 1 title without playing on Monday, as Liverpool's 3-2 win over Manchester City meant the Citizens can no longer catch the Toffees in the standings.

Ben Woodburn scored twice for the Reds, who will face the newly crowned champions in the final match of the season.

Here's a look at Monday's results:

Premier League 2 Results Blackburn U23 0-0 Aston Villa U23 Fulham U23 1-4 Wolves U23 Liverpool U23 3-2 Manchester City U23 Norwich U23 0-0 Brighton U23 Reading U23 2-2 Leicester U23 West Brom U23 0-4 West Ham U23 Flashscore.com

The current standings in both groups:

Premier League 2 Standings Group 1 Team PL W D L GF:GA Pts 1. Everton U23 21 15 3 3 47:19 48 2. Manchester City U23 21 12 6 3 50:31 42 3. Liverpool U23 21 12 4 5 45:26 40 4. Arsenal U23 21 10 2 9 38:30 32 5. Chelsea U23 21 7 9 5 39:30 30 6. Sunderland U23 21 6 7 8 25:34 25 7. Tottenham U23 20 6 4 10 30:37 22 8. Manchester United U23 20 5 7 8 24:34 22 9. Southampton U23 21 5 6 10 26:36 21 10. Derby U23 21 5 6 10 29:41 21 11. Leicester U23 21 4 8 9 27:41 20 12. Reading U23 21 5 4 12 33:54 19 Group 2 Team PL W D L GF:GA Pts 1. Swansea U23 22 17 1 4 43:22 52 2. Wolves U23 22 12 5 5 42:30 41 3. Newcastle Utd U23 22 11 4 7 34:30 37 4. Fulham U23 22 10 3 9 39:33 33 5. West Ham U23 22 9 6 7 32:26 33 6. Blackburn U23 22 9 5 8 24:28 32 7. Aston Villa U23 22 8 6 8 34:32 30 8. Brighton U23 22 7 7 8 20:22 28 9. West Brom U23 22 6 4 12 25:33 22 10. Middlesbrough U23 22 5 6 11 25:34 21 11. Stoke City U23 22 4 8 10 25:36 20 12. Norwich U23 22 4 5 13 18:35 17 Flashscore.com

Here's the schedule for the upcoming fixtures:

Schedule Date Home Away April 4 Tottenham U23 Leicester U23 April 5 Derby U23 Chelsea U23 April 5 Manchester City U23 Southampton U23 April 8 Arsenal U23 Manchester United U23 April 8 Everton U23 Liverpool U23 April 8 Reading U23 Sunderland U23 Flashscore.com

Liverpool fielded a strong side on Monday that included the likes of Woodburn, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a host of other highly-touted players. From the opening minute, the hosts dominated, and chances came at a rapid rate.

Marko Grujic and Woodburn both went close, the lather hitting the post, before City took a shock lead from the penalty spot, with Paolo Fernandes narrowly converting.

As shared by radio broadcaster Patrick Boyland, that score would have seen the title race go down to the final week:

Liverpool continued to waste chances, with Sheyi Ojo missing a sitter, before Woodburn finally gave his side a deserved lead, per the Liverpool Echo's Andy Kelly:

City managed a few chances after the equaliser and Ojo wasted another great opportunity, firing over after a quick break, before the official called a halt to a wildly entertaining first half.

Rhian Brewster continued the Reds' wasterfulness after the break with a dreadful volley that must have sent Everton fans into a frenzy. With City needing just one goal to keep their title hopes alive, Liverpool's failings in front of goal almost seemed comical.

Woodburn made the blue side of the city breathe a sigh of relief after 72 minutes, with Brewster making the interception and playing him in, but Isaac Buckley-Ricketts tied thing up for the visitors again from up close.

Boyland started getting nervous:

Buckley-Ricketts hit the post after some dreadful defending on a corner, and he went even closer in injury time, with Gomez clearing his effort off the line. City deserved a goal, but it was Matty Virtue who scored for the hosts on the counter, winning the match for Liverpool and title for Everton.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones hoped the fans will turn up in force for the new champions and their rivals in the final match of the season:

Elsewhere, Leicester City and Reading played out a 2-2 draw that leaves both teams in real danger of dropping to the second group. Manchester United will also have to keep an eye on the teams around them, although they still have a match in hand against Tottenham Hotspur.