    Everton Win 2017 Premier League 2 Title After Liverpool Beat Manchester City 3-2

    Everton won the 2017 Premier League 2 Group 1 title without playing on Monday, as Liverpool's 3-2 win over Manchester City meant the Citizens can no longer catch the Toffees in the standings.

    Ben Woodburn scored twice for the Reds, who will face the newly crowned champions in the final match of the season.

    Here's a look at Monday's results:

    Premier League 2 Results
    Blackburn U230-0Aston Villa U23
    Fulham U231-4Wolves U23
    Liverpool U233-2Manchester City U23
    Norwich U230-0Brighton U23
    Reading U232-2Leicester U23
    West Brom U230-4West Ham U23
    The current standings in both groups:

    Premier League 2 Standings
    Group 1TeamPLWDLGF:GAPts
    1.Everton U2321153347:1948
    2.Manchester City U2321126350:3142
    3.Liverpool U2321124545:2640
    4.Arsenal U2321102938:3032
    5.Chelsea U232179539:3030
    6.Sunderland U232167825:3425
    7.Tottenham U2320641030:3722
    8.Manchester United U232057824:3422
    9.Southampton U2321561026:3621
    10.Derby U2321561029:4121
    11.Leicester U232148927:4120
    12.Reading U2321541233:5419
    Group 2TeamPLWDLGF:GAPts
    1.Swansea U2322171443:2252
    2.Wolves U2322125542:3041
    3.Newcastle Utd U2322114734:3037
    4.Fulham U2322103939:3333
    5.West Ham U232296732:2633
    6.Blackburn U232295824:2832
    7.Aston Villa U232286834:3230
    8.Brighton U232277820:2228
    9.West Brom U2322641225:3322
    10.Middlesbrough U2322561125:3421
    11.Stoke City U2322481025:3620
    12.Norwich U2322451318:3517
    Here's the schedule for the upcoming fixtures:

    Schedule
    DateHomeAway
    April 4Tottenham U23Leicester U23
    April 5Derby U23Chelsea U23
    April 5Manchester City U23Southampton U23
    April 8Arsenal U23Manchester United U23
    April 8Everton U23Liverpool U23
    April 8Reading U23Sunderland U23
    Liverpool fielded a strong side on Monday that included the likes of Woodburn, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a host of other highly-touted players. From the opening minute, the hosts dominated, and chances came at a rapid rate.

    Marko Grujic and Woodburn both went close, the lather hitting the post, before City took a shock lead from the penalty spot, with Paolo Fernandes narrowly converting.

    As shared by radio broadcaster Patrick Boyland, that score would have seen the title race go down to the final week:

    Liverpool continued to waste chances, with Sheyi Ojo missing a sitter, before Woodburn finally gave his side a deserved lead, per the Liverpool Echo's Andy Kelly:

    City managed a few chances after the equaliser and Ojo wasted another great opportunity, firing over after a quick break, before the official called a halt to a wildly entertaining first half.

    Rhian Brewster continued the Reds' wasterfulness after the break with a dreadful volley that must have sent Everton fans into a frenzy. With City needing just one goal to keep their title hopes alive, Liverpool's failings in front of goal almost seemed comical.

    Woodburn made the blue side of the city breathe a sigh of relief after 72 minutes, with Brewster making the interception and playing him in, but Isaac Buckley-Ricketts tied thing up for the visitors again from up close.

    Boyland started getting nervous:

    Buckley-Ricketts hit the post after some dreadful defending on a corner, and he went even closer in injury time, with Gomez clearing his effort off the line. City deserved a goal, but it was Matty Virtue who scored for the hosts on the counter, winning the match for Liverpool and title for Everton.

    Bleacher Report's Matt Jones hoped the fans will turn up in force for the new champions and their rivals in the final match of the season:

    Elsewhere, Leicester City and Reading played out a 2-2 draw that leaves both teams in real danger of dropping to the second group. Manchester United will also have to keep an eye on the teams around them, although they still have a match in hand against Tottenham Hotspur.