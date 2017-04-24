    Jason Verrett's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Exercised by Chargers

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 06: Cornerback Jason Verrett #22 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium on December 6, 2015 in San Diego, California. The Broncos won 17-3. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett has earned at least a fifth year with the team.

    General manager Tom Telesco noted the organization plans to pick up the player's option, per Eric Williams of ESPN. This will keep him under contract through the 2018 season.

     

