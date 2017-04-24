Jason Verrett's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Exercised by Chargers

Jason Verrett's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Exercised by ChargersApril 24, 2017
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett has earned at least a fifth year with the team.
General manager Tom Telesco noted the organization plans to pick up the player's option, per Eric Williams of ESPN. This will keep him under contract through the 2018 season.
