    LSU QB Danny Etling Underwent 'Minor' Back Surgery

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    LSU quarterback Danny Etling looks for a receiver against Louisville during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. LSU won 29-9. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    LSU quarterback Danny Etling underwent surgery to relieve back pain he has battled for several months, per Ross Dellenger of the Advocate

    "Danny had a minor back procedure this morning and everything went all right," head coach Ed Orgeron explained.

    The rising senior was the team's starter the majority of last season, finishing with 2,123 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. After posting just a 135.6 efficiency rating while leading an inconsistent offense, he is far from guaranteed a starting job in 2017.

    He also struggled at the spring game, totaling just 53 yards on 4-of-11 passing.

    On the other hand, Justin McMillan, Lindsey Scott and Lowell Narcisse have failed to take control of the competition.

    "Here's the deal: Nobody has earned a starting spot. You can see tonight," Orgeron said of the quarterback battle, per David Ching of ESPN.com. "If we had to name a starter tonight, there’s not a clear-cut winner."

    The news about Etling's procedure only complicates the issue going forward.

       

