IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers and More T20 Stats

IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers and More T20 StatsApril 24, 2017
Mumbai Indians' top statistical performers all fell flat on Monday, as Rising Pune Supergiant ended the Indian Premier League leaders' six-match win streak in dominant fashion.
Pune ran out to a total of 160, with Mitchell McClenaghan failing to take a single wicket, and Indians faltered in the chase. Star batsman Nitish Rana, who sits in the run-scorers' top five, managed just three from nine before he was caught.
Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab still leads the race for the orange cap, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears on his way to yet another purple cap. Here's a look at the top statistics in both categories:
|Orange Cap Race
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|S/R
|1
|Hashim Amla
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|299
|59.80
|145.85
|2
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|282
|56.40
|129.36
|3
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|7
|275
|55.00
|146.28
|4
|Brendon McCullum
|Gujarat Lions
|7
|264
|37.71
|149.15
|5
|Nitish Rana
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|263
|43.83
|139.89
|6
|Manish Pandey
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|260
|86.67
|141.30
|7
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|243
|48.60
|137.29
|8
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|235
|33.57
|118.09
|9
|Sanju Samson
|Delhi Daredevils
|6
|224
|37.33
|142.68
|10
|Jos Buttler
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|213
|30.43
|156.62
|IPLT20.com
|Purple Cap Race
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|168
|176
|16
|2
|Chris Morris
|Delhi Daredevils
|6
|132
|152
|12
|3
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|168
|243
|12
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|141
|159
|10
|5
|Rashid Khan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|168
|195
|10
|6
|Chris Woakes
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|132
|205
|10
|7
|Pat Cummins
|Delhi Daredevils
|6
|139
|172
|9
|8
|Andrew Tye
|Gujarat Lions
|4
|96
|120
|9
|9
|Imran Tahir
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|6
|138
|184
|9
|10
|Axar Patel
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|156
|197
|8
|IPLT20.com
Mumbai's sensational run had to come to an end at some point, and it's only fitting it happened on a night where their biggest contributors so far fell flat.
McClenaghan came into the match having taken 12 wickets already, but he couldn't add to his tally through four overs, surrendering 36 runs in the process.
The New Zealand star didn't play a bad match and still finished with an economy rate in the single digits, thanks to his ability to limit the damage, per the team's official Twitter account:
Mumbai Indians @mipaltan
Cut him into half! McClenaghan has bowled 3 dots in a row. 👍 #MIvRPS #CricketMeriJaan #MI4/24/2017, 3:44:00 PM
But Indians count on McClenaghan to grab wickets, and without that threat, Pune were open to add to their total. Rahul Tripathi led the way with 45 from 31, as the team ended with 160.
Normally, that would be a manageable target for Indians, even if the Wankhede pitch has favoured bowling this season. But after a promising stand from the openers, Mumbai's big hitters fell flat.
Kieron Pollard finished with nine from nine, and Rana did even worse, taking just three from nine. The only star hitter to hold up his end of the deal was Rohit Sharma, who scored 58 from 39 to keep the chase alive.
Per Broken Cricket, Indians must be hoping Pune don't make it into the play-offs:
Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket
Mumbai Indians in this IPL: Lost to Pune Won Won Won Won Won Won Lost to Pune4/24/2017, 6:05:04 PM
The result could have a major impact on the race for the purple cap, where McClenaghan is one of the few bowlers who seems capable of challenging Kumar. Last year's top wicket-taker is once again in brilliant form and now sports a four-wicket lead over the Mumbai man, with a match in hand.