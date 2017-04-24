IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers and More T20 Stats

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians' top statistical performers all fell flat on Monday, as Rising Pune Supergiant ended the Indian Premier League leaders' six-match win streak in dominant fashion.

Pune ran out to a total of 160, with Mitchell McClenaghan failing to take a single wicket, and Indians faltered in the chase. Star batsman Nitish Rana, who sits in the run-scorers' top five, managed just three from nine before he was caught.

Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab still leads the race for the orange cap, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears on his way to yet another purple cap. Here's a look at the top statistics in both categories:

Orange Cap Race Pos Player Team Innings Runs Average S/R 1 Hashim Amla Kings XI Punjab 7 299 59.80 145.85 2 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 282 56.40 129.36 3 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions 7 275 55.00 146.28 4 Brendon McCullum Gujarat Lions 7 264 37.71 149.15 5 Nitish Rana Mumbai Indians 7 263 43.83 139.89 6 Manish Pandey Kolkata Knight Riders 6 260 86.67 141.30 7 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 7 243 48.60 137.29 8 Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 235 33.57 118.09 9 Sanju Samson Delhi Daredevils 6 224 37.33 142.68 10 Jos Buttler Mumbai Indians 7 213 30.43 156.62 IPLT20.com

Purple Cap Race Pos Player Team Matches Balls Runs Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 168 176 16 2 Chris Morris Delhi Daredevils 6 132 152 12 3 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 7 168 243 12 4 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 141 159 10 5 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 168 195 10 6 Chris Woakes Kolkata Knight Riders 7 132 205 10 7 Pat Cummins Delhi Daredevils 6 139 172 9 8 Andrew Tye Gujarat Lions 4 96 120 9 9 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 6 138 184 9 10 Axar Patel Kings XI Punjab 7 156 197 8 IPLT20.com

Mumbai's sensational run had to come to an end at some point, and it's only fitting it happened on a night where their biggest contributors so far fell flat.

McClenaghan came into the match having taken 12 wickets already, but he couldn't add to his tally through four overs, surrendering 36 runs in the process.

The New Zealand star didn't play a bad match and still finished with an economy rate in the single digits, thanks to his ability to limit the damage, per the team's official Twitter account:

But Indians count on McClenaghan to grab wickets, and without that threat, Pune were open to add to their total. Rahul Tripathi led the way with 45 from 31, as the team ended with 160.

Normally, that would be a manageable target for Indians, even if the Wankhede pitch has favoured bowling this season. But after a promising stand from the openers, Mumbai's big hitters fell flat.

PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

Kieron Pollard finished with nine from nine, and Rana did even worse, taking just three from nine. The only star hitter to hold up his end of the deal was Rohit Sharma, who scored 58 from 39 to keep the chase alive.

Per Broken Cricket, Indians must be hoping Pune don't make it into the play-offs:

The result could have a major impact on the race for the purple cap, where McClenaghan is one of the few bowlers who seems capable of challenging Kumar. Last year's top wicket-taker is once again in brilliant form and now sports a four-wicket lead over the Mumbai man, with a match in hand.