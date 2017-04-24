    IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers and More T20 Stats

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    Mumbai Indians Mitchell McClenaghan (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Lions Praveen Kumar during the 2016 Indian Premier League(IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2016. / AFP / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images)
    INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

    Mumbai Indians' top statistical performers all fell flat on Monday, as Rising Pune Supergiant ended the Indian Premier League leaders' six-match win streak in dominant fashion.

    Pune ran out to a total of 160, with Mitchell McClenaghan failing to take a single wicket, and Indians faltered in the chase. Star batsman Nitish Rana, who sits in the run-scorers' top five, managed just three from nine before he was caught.

    Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab still leads the race for the orange cap, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears on his way to yet another purple cap. Here's a look at the top statistics in both categories:

    Orange Cap Race
    PosPlayerTeamInningsRunsAverageS/R
    1Hashim AmlaKings XI Punjab729959.80145.85
    2David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad728256.40129.36
    3Suresh RainaGujarat Lions727555.00146.28
    4Brendon McCullumGujarat Lions726437.71149.15
    5Nitish RanaMumbai Indians726343.83139.89
    6Manish PandeyKolkata Knight Riders626086.67141.30
    7Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders724348.60137.29
    8Shikhar DhawanSunrisers Hyderabad723533.57118.09
    9Sanju SamsonDelhi Daredevils622437.33142.68
    10Jos ButtlerMumbai Indians721330.43156.62
    IPLT20.com
    Purple Cap Race
    PosPlayerTeamMatchesBallsRunsWickets
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad716817616
    2Chris MorrisDelhi Daredevils613215212
    3Mitchell McClenaghanMumbai Indians716824312
    4Yuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalore714115910
    5Rashid KhanSunrisers Hyderabad716819510
    6Chris WoakesKolkata Knight Riders713220510
    7Pat CumminsDelhi Daredevils61391729
    8Andrew TyeGujarat Lions4961209
    9Imran TahirRising Pune Supergiant61381849
    10Axar PatelKings XI Punjab71561978
    IPLT20.com

     

    Mumbai's sensational run had to come to an end at some point, and it's only fitting it happened on a night where their biggest contributors so far fell flat.

    McClenaghan came into the match having taken 12 wickets already, but he couldn't add to his tally through four overs, surrendering 36 runs in the process.

    The New Zealand star didn't play a bad match and still finished with an economy rate in the single digits, thanks to his ability to limit the damage, per the team's official Twitter account:

    But Indians count on McClenaghan to grab wickets, and without that threat, Pune were open to add to their total. Rahul Tripathi led the way with 45 from 31, as the team ended with 160.

    Normally, that would be a manageable target for Indians, even if the Wankhede pitch has favoured bowling this season. But after a promising stand from the openers, Mumbai's big hitters fell flat.

    Mumbai Indians' batsman Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at The Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, 2016.���� / AFP / PUNIT PARANJPE
    PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

    Kieron Pollard finished with nine from nine, and Rana did even worse, taking just three from nine. The only star hitter to hold up his end of the deal was Rohit Sharma, who scored 58 from 39 to keep the chase alive.

    Per Broken Cricket, Indians must be hoping Pune don't make it into the play-offs:

    The result could have a major impact on the race for the purple cap, where McClenaghan is one of the few bowlers who seems capable of challenging Kumar. Last year's top wicket-taker is once again in brilliant form and now sports a four-wicket lead over the Mumbai man, with a match in hand.