Joe Thornton Played with Torn ACL, MCL During Sharks' 1st-Round Series

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton played with a torn ACL and MCL during the team's first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Peter DeBoer revealed Monday.

Thornton initially suffered a knee injury on April 2 and didn't appear in the postseason until Game 3. The Sharks ultimately lost the series, 4-2.

Thornton, 37, appeared in 79 games for the Sharks in the 2016-17 season, notching seven goals and 43 assists. He added two assists in his four postseason appearances.

The veteran center has been with the Sharks since the 2005-06 season and helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup finals last year. But the team's front office may have to make a difficult decision this offseason, with both Thornton and fellow veteran Patrick Marleau set to hit free agency.

Mark Purdy of the San Jose Mercury further elaborated on that upcoming dilemma:

We know that both men wish to continue playing hockey. We know that the Sharks have exclusive rights to negotiate with them for the next two months. But what sort of negotiations will those be? And with more money needed for upcoming contract extension offers to worthy younger veterans such as Logan Couture and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, can the beloved Los Tiburones construct a salary cap structure to even accommodate both No. 12 and No. 19?

The Sharks will have to decide if Thornton will continue to make the team better or if it's truly the end of the era in the upcoming months. One thing is for certain, however: The front office most certainly won't be questioning his toughness during those deliberations.

