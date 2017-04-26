    NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections for Coveted Prospects' Landing Spots

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes during North Carolina's pro timing football day in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Cleveland Browns are inclined to keep the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft despite getting offers for it. Sashi Brown, the team’s vice president of football operations, said Wednesday that the Browns “feel really good about drafting No. 1.
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The 2017 NFL Draft, mercifully, is just one day away. We are nearly 24 hours away from all the smoke screens from the last few months washing away and being replaced with actual news.

    I'll allow you the requisite time to hold your breath.

    Funny thing about draft day is that we still don't know 100 percent of anything. The Cleveland Browns will probably take Myles Garrett with the first pick. But who knows? They could roll the dice on Mitchell Trubisky or shock everyone with Leonard Fournette.

    Trubisky might wind up off the board at No. 1 or No. 2—or he could slip all the way outside the top 10 entirely. This is the level of intrigue that the NFL wants heading into the Thursday night, which will see 10-plus million people watch a bunch of dudes in suits read names from a podium.

    It'll be the weirdest and surprisingly most captivating night of the NFL offseason, so let's take one last look at the first round before things get underway.

     

    2017 NFL Mock Draft
    PickTeamPlayer
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersJamal Adams, S, LSU
    3Chicago BearsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    4Jacksonville JaguarsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    5Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    6New York JetsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    12Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles)Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    13Arizona CardinalsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    14Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings)Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    15Indianapolis ColtsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    16Baltimore RavensTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    17WashingtonChristian McCaffery, RB, Stanford
    18Tennessee TitansCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    20Denver BroncosGarrett Bolles, OT, Utah
    21Detroit LionsCharles Harris, LB, Missouri
    22Miami DolphinsForrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    23New York GiantsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    24Oakland RaidersCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    25Houston TexansCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    26Seattle SeahawksTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    27Kansas City ChiefsJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    28Dallas CowboysJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTim Williams, LB, Alabama
    31Atlanta FalconsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    32New Orleans Saints (via New England Patriots)Marcus Maye, S, Florida

     

    1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

    *yelling man emoji*: TAKE MYLES GARRETT, CLEVELAND.

    Do not overthink this. You did so well a year ago. You weren't 100 percent sold on a quarterback, traded back and got a war chest of draft picks to begin developing a young roster. The result was a terrible 2016 season, but you're in the early stages of a process—trust it.

    Garrett is a foundational defensive talent who can transform a defense. He's a big, strong, elite athlete who had consistent productions for three seasons at the college level. There may have been times Garrett took plays off last season, but he had millions of dollars riding on not getting hurt. The money's there now, and Garrett is far and away the can't-miss prospect of this class.

    Trubisky is anything but a sure thing. The only reason to draft him is because he plays quarterback, which is the most important position on the field. If Trubisky is even a league-average NFL starter, he's probably worth three or four wins per season more than what the Browns were getting before.

    But he's not a game changer, and the Browns are still going to be pretty dreadful next season. Their roster is still barren in a number of spots, and next year's quarterback class is among the best in recent memory. 

    Stay the course. 

     

    2. San Francisco 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

     

    We could essentially write the same handful of paragraphs about the 49ers. This is a team two or three years away from competing for the NFC West championship. San Francisco and Cleveland were the two least-talented teams in football a year ago, and it was not even remotely close.

    That Colin Kaepernick produced at a semi-cogent level with his supporting cast should be reason enough for him to have a job. (But he doesn't, which is a topic for another day.)

    The 49ers can use help nearly everywhere on the field. Putting a quarterback behind their offensive line is asking him to get battered before he can have a chance to develop. They did that whole thing with Alex Smith more than a decade ago, and it took him years to become a half-decent quarterback—right about the point they gave up on him.

    Jamal Adams is a placeholder pick here, but they could really go any non-quarterback direction.

     

    8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

     

    The Panthers need to find some form of dynamic help for Cam Newton. Their offense struggled mightily last season a year after Newton won the MVP, with his passing numbers taking a steep decline and even setting a career-low in rushing.

    Carolina seemingly made a concerted effort for Newton to take less risks out of the pocket in 2016. Whether that was due to Newton dealing with near-constant injuries or as part of a vision for the future is unclear. But adding Fournette to the mix would do a ton to protect Cam going forward and probably be the best fit for the former LSU star.

    Fournette thrives in straight-ahead power football. The Panthers need decisive runners for their offense to work because of the misdirection that comes with Newton's occasional use of the read-option tactics. Fournette would be an instant upgrade over Jonathan Stewart, who has been fine but is always battling an ailment and just turned 30. 

     

    12. Cleveland Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    Permission to take QB, granted. Thanks. 