The Early-Season Buzz Around Every MLB Team

6 of 6

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Archie Bradley has become too valuable a weapon in relief to return to starting.

As recently as 2015, Archie Bradley ranked as the No. 25 prospect in baseball and the No. 9 overall pitching, according to Baseball America.

However, the 24-year-old found himself in the bullpen to begin the 2017 season as a result of a crowded rotation.

To say he's thrived in his new role would be an understatement as he's posted a 0.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings over five appearances.

His ability to go multiple innings could make him the D-backs version of Andrew Miller going forward and—for the time being at least—that makes him too valuable for a return to the rotation should a spot open up.



Colorado Rockies: A strong start from Mark Reynolds could land Ian Desmond in the outfield.

It speaks to the devaluing of one-dimensional sluggers that Mark Reynolds was forced to settle for a minor league deal with the Rockies this offseason, despite posting an .806 OPS with 38 extra-base hits in 441 plate appearances a year ago.

The 33-year-old found his way into regular playing time with Ian Desmond starting the season on the disabled list and he's made the most of it with a 1.061 OPS, seven home runs and 20 RBI in 21 games.

Now it sounds like manager Bud Black might be considering using Desmond in a utility role of sorts once he returns to action, at least as long as Reynolds is still raking, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

Desmond inked a five-year, $70 million deal in the offseason and he was named the starting first baseman shortly thereafter, despite never playing the position before.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger could quickly play his way into the everyday LF job.

Cody Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a walk in his MLB debut on Tuesday and we could see a lot more of the team's top prospect going forward.

So far this season, the left field position has produced a .205/.275/.397 line with six extra-base hits for the Dodgers and Bellinger is capable of providing an immediate shot in the arm for the offense.

The 21-year-old has perhaps the most playable power of any prospect in baseball and he was off to a torrid start in Triple-A with a .343/.429/.627 line that included four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI.

San Diego Padres: Where does Cory Spangenberg fit into the immediate plans?

Cory Spangenberg was one of the surprise final cuts of spring training for the Padres, but his time in the minors might have been for the best.

"It's been awhile since I played every day so that felt good. I guess it was beneficial for me to go down there and play every day. Nobody wants to go to Triple-A, but everything happens for a reason. I'm back here now and I've got to make the most of this opportunity," he told Barry M. Bloom of MLB.com.

The 26-year-old hit .348/.403/.470 with five extra-base hits in 17 games with Triple-A El Paso before being recalled on Tuesday.

With 2016 surprise star Ryan Schimpf hitting just .102/.276/.254 with 25 strikeouts in 76 plate appearances, Spangenberg could quickly play his way into the everyday third base job.

San Francisco Giants: Christian Arroyo promotion means a full-time move to LF for Eduardo Nunez.

With left fielders hitting just .110/.185/.178 on the year and Jarrett Parker on the disabled list, the Giants finally made a move earlier this week when they promoted top prospect Christian Arroyo.

Arroyo was in the lineup playing third base and batting sixth on Monday, with incumbent third baseman Eduardo Nunez manning left field for the first time this year.

Expect to see plenty of that alignment going forward.

Arroyo was hitting .446/.478/.692 with seven doubles and three home runs in 16 games with Triple-A Sacramento prior to the promotion and he's capable of being the team's latest homegrown star.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.