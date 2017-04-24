    Aaron Hernandez's Private Funeral Held in Connecticut, NFL Stars in Attendance

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
    Nancy Lane/Associated Press

    Funeral services were held Monday for former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in Bristol, Connecticut, TMZ Sports reported. 

    The Boston Globe shared a photo of Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, arriving for the service:

    The Boston Globe's Travis Andersen provided another photo of the scene outside the funeral home:

    Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were among those in attendance, while free-agent wide receiver Riley Cooper was also expected to attend, per TMZ. All three were Hernandez's teammates at the University of Florida.

    Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell last Wednesday in an apparent suicide.

    As Monday's services got underway, Marc Fortier of NBC 10 in Philadelphia reported a Bristol County Superior Court judge released three suicide notes written by Hernandez to his family.

    "The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one's final thoughts," wrote George Leontire, Jenkins-Hernandez's lawyer.

    Hernandez's death came five days after a jury found him not guilty of murder in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. The 27-year-old was serving a mandatory life sentence after being found guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd.