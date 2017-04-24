Aaron Hernandez's Private Funeral Held in Connecticut, NFL Stars in Attendance

Nancy Lane/Associated Press

Funeral services were held Monday for former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in Bristol, Connecticut, TMZ Sports reported.

The Boston Globe shared a photo of Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, arriving for the service:

The Boston Globe's Travis Andersen provided another photo of the scene outside the funeral home:

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were among those in attendance, while free-agent wide receiver Riley Cooper was also expected to attend, per TMZ. All three were Hernandez's teammates at the University of Florida.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell last Wednesday in an apparent suicide.

As Monday's services got underway, Marc Fortier of NBC 10 in Philadelphia reported a Bristol County Superior Court judge released three suicide notes written by Hernandez to his family.

"The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one's final thoughts," wrote George Leontire, Jenkins-Hernandez's lawyer.

Hernandez's death came five days after a jury found him not guilty of murder in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. The 27-year-old was serving a mandatory life sentence after being found guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd.