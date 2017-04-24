NFL Draft 2017: Projections for Elite Talent Sure to Slide to Later Rounds

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After much waiting and too many mock drafts to count, NFL draft week is finally upon us.

While names such as Myles Garrett, Solomon Thomas and Leonard Fournette have dominated draft chatter for months, part of the appeal of the whole spectacle is the unpredictability—even in Round 1.

Prospects who deserve to be selected in the first round will always slide to the second or even beyond, whether it's due to character issues, lingering injuries, sub-par combine results or myriad other factors.

Sometimes it's simply due to the fact that there are just too many talented players and only 32 first-round spots—which is certainly an appealing proposition for NFL scouts and executives.

Let's break down three such prospects who, despite coming in with elite talent levels, just may not hear their names called by the end of the night on Day 1.

Elite Talent Sure to Slide

Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Gators cornerback Teez Tabor was a fixture in first-round mock drafts early on in the draft process, but now his name is nowhere to be found with three days remaining.

Tabor and Quincy Wilson were one of the top corner duos in the country, but it's Tabor's teammate who seems more likely to be taken off the board in Round 1.

Wilson finished his three-season college career with 81 tackles (4.5 for loss), one sack, six interceptions (one for a score), 14 passes defended and a forced fumble.

However, Tabor's numbers jump off the page a little bit more: 104 tackles (11 for loss), four sacks, eight interceptions (three for scores), 28 passes defended and a forced fumble.

So why might Tabor slip to Round 2? Chalk it up in part to his middling 40-yard dash times at both the NFL combine (4.62 seconds) and his pro day.

By comparison, Wilson ran a 4.54-second 40 and also exhibits more play strength at 6'1" and 211 pounds than Tabor at 6'0" and 199 pounds.

Make no mistake; whichever team selects Tabor will have a starting-caliber contributor at cornerback. But given all the talent available at the position in this year's class, Tabor may not make the cut for Day 1.

Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

Players from Alabama's front seven tend to dominate the first-round draft selections, but one who almost certainly won't hear his name called on Day 1 is Tim Williams, a senior who played in 34 games over his Crimson Tide career.

There's no denying that Williams is a ferocious pass-rusher who stands out in this year's class. As NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in Williams' draft profile:

Alabama has the type of talent and scheme on defense that can make life much easier for everyone along the front seven, but Williams has explosiveness and pass-rush talent to create his own havoc as a pass rusher regardless of what is around him.

Still, off-the-field issues have created question marks that will make Williams slide at least to Day 2.

Williams told Michael Casagrande of AL.com he failed multiple drug tests in college, but he never received a suspension. However, he was benched for half a game in 2016 following an arrest on a misdemeanor gun charge.

The Crimson Tide player also saw some of his numbers drop slightly in 2016 from 2015 despite playing in 14 games as compared to 11. He had nine sacks last season, but 9.5 in 2015. However, he did force two fumbles for the first time in his career in his senior season.

While Williams is also as ferocious as they come rushing the quarterback, he doesn't boast a varied skill set beyond that. For a rotational player, teams will be willing to wait until Round 2.

Carl Lawson, DE/OLB, Auburn

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Yet another pass-rusher who could really upgrade a team's front seven but will probably not come off the board in Round 1 is Auburn's Carl Lawson.

Lawson needed to put together a stellar season in 2016 to solidify his draft status, and he did, to the tune of 13.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

However, Lawson's extensive injury history has given NFL teams pause and almost guarantee that he'll slip past the first round, regardless of his talent level. He missed the 2014 season with a torn ACL and sat out of six games in 2015 with a hip injury.

Some of Lawson's physical attributes will also work against him, despite his motor. For instance, his 31 1/2" arms likely mean he'll be pigeonholed into a 3-4 outside linebacker role, which simply limits the number of teams who could look to draft him early.

"Lawson's ruffneck demeanor will appeal to teams looking for an aggressive edge-setter along a physical front, but his draft grade could vary quite a bit from team to team," Zierlein wrote.

All statistics courtesy Sports-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.