    Nene Hilario Ties NBA Playoff Record with Impressive Game 4 Display

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 23: Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after Game Four against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City. The Rockets defeated the Thunder 113-109.
    Houston Rockets veteran Nene Hilario displayed impressive efficiency in Sunday's 113-109 Game 4 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, collecting 28 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes to record his first double-double of 2016-17.

    Nene reached double-digit boards for the first time this season Sunday, but that wasn't his most magnificent feat. The big man finished the night a perfect 12-12 from the floor, tying the NBA postseason record for most field goals made without a misfire, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

    Larry McNeil of the Kansas City-Omaha Kings originally posted the record in 1975 and stood alone with the mark until Sunday.

    At 34 years old and in his 15th NBA season, Nene no longer can play the minutes he did in past seasons. However, he's improved his efficiency in limited spurts, making a career-high 61.7 percent of his shots during the 2016-17 regular season.

    While his rebounding numbers have dropped significantly over the past couple of seasons, Nene still contributed just over four per game during the regular season this year.

    A key bench player for the Rockets, Nene actually outscored and outrebounded the entire Thunder bench by himself in Game 4, per ESPN Stats & Info. He finished the night with 28 points and 10 rebounds versus 22 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City's bench.

    The Rockets' victory gave them a 3-1 lead as the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5. The club—led by MVP candidate James Harden—will attempt to close out the Thunder on Tuesday evening.