Aaron Hernandez's Pre-Death Notes Released to Family After Fiancee's Request

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

A Massachusetts judge has ordered that copies of the three notes Aaron Hernandez left in his cell before taking his own life be released to his family, according to Nestor Ramos of the Boston Globe.

"The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one's final thoughts," Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's attorney, George Leontire, wrote in the family's request, per ESPN.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who was engaged to Hernandez, made the request after Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. initially refused to share the contents of the notes until his office concluded its investigation into Hernandez's death.

Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett revealed more information on the notes and investigation, per Ramos:

Hernandez hanged himself in his cell last Wednesday, just days after he was found not guilty of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. He was already serving a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd.