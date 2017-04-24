DeMarcus Ware Officially Retires with Cowboys, Played 9 Years in Dallas

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware will officially retire Monday as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced.

Ware played 12 years in the NFL, nine of which came with the Cowboys. The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported the 34-year-old signed a one-day contract with Dallas in order to retire as a Cowboy.

The Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. shared a video from Ware's press conference:

Ware first announced his retirement in March:

Monday's press conference made it official, and retiring as a Cowboys player is fitting for one of the best pass-rushers in the franchise's history.

Ware enjoyed three successful seasons with the Denver Broncos as his NFL career wound down. He made two Pro Bowls in Denver and helped the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Ware's best years undoubtedly came in Dallas, though. He was a first-team All-Pro on four occasions, and his 117 sacks are the most ever for a Cowboys player.

Cowboys fans may not have seen the last of Ware, who said he's open to taking a coaching role with the team.

"If [Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett] wants me to do it, and [team owner Jerry Jones] wants me to do it, you will see me out there coaching the guys," he said, per Mike Leslie of WFAA.

For more news, rumors and related stories about DeMarcus Ware, the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL, check out the NFL and Cowboys streams on Bleacher Report's app.