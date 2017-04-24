Jimmie Johnson Earns 2nd Win of Season at NASCAR at Bristol 2017

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson claimed his second victory in a row, taking the checkered flag at the Food City 500 Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is the 16th year in a row in which Johnson has won multiple races. Only Richard Petty (18 years) has recorded a longer streak.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman congratulated the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion on his win:

Johnson finished a little under two seconds ahead of Clint Bowyer. Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano rounded out the top five:

Food City 500 Leaderboard—Top 10 Pos. Driver Laps Led 1 Jimmie Johnson 81 2 Clint Bowyer 0 3 Kevin Harvick 14 4 Matt Kenseth 0 5 Joey Logano 72 6 Kyle Larson 202 7 Chase Elliott 0 8 Martin Truex Jr. 116 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 10 Denny Hamlin 10 Source: NASCAR.com

Johnson climbed to second in the Chase for the Monster Energy Cup standings on the strength of Monday's race:

Chase for the Monster Energy Cup Standings Pos. Driver Points Wins 1 Brad Keselowski 277 2 2 Jimmie Johnson 230 2 3 Kyle Larson 346 1 4 Martin Truex Jr. 304 1 5 Ryan Newman 186 1 6 Kurt Busch 163 1 7 Chase Elliott 328 0 8 Joey Logano 275 0 9 Clint Bowyer 239 0 10 Jamie McMurray 233 0 11 Kevin Harvick 232 0 12 Ryan Blaney 228 0 13 Kyle Busch 213 0 14 Trevor Bayne 190 0 15 Erik Jones 179 0 16 Denny Hamlin 178 0 Source: ESPN.com

Fox Sports: NASCAR shared a replay of the final lap. Johnson cruised to the finish line:

Johnson and his crew celebrated appropriately:

Timing is everything, and Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson picked the worst time to make mistakes on pit road.

Larson was the Stage 1 winner and led the most laps (202) of any driver Monday. Truex won Stage 2 and led the second-most laps (116). Each driver was penalized for speeding on pit road. Larson still challenged for the lead, while Truex's misstep came with 32 laps to go, severely hampering his chances of winning.

Neither driver fully recovered. Larson placed sixth and Truex placed eighth.

Inclement weather wreaked havoc on NASCAR's schedule for the Food City 500. Rain washed out qualifying on Friday, gifting Larson the pole since he had the most points entering the weekend. Race officials then moved the start of the race from Sunday to Monday after steady rain showers hit Bristol throughout Sunday morning.

The weather finally cooperated Monday, with the Food City 500 running without any major issues. Fox Sports' Jamie Little explained how race officials used a unique substance to ensure optimal track conditions (via NASCAR's official Twitter account):

Even with the extra measures to make things easier for drivers, the race saw nine cautions. Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were among the notable stars who headed for the garage. They finished 35th and 34th, respectively.

ESPN's Ryan McGee and NASCAR on NBC reacted to their poor finishes:

Drivers will be working with a shorter week as they prepare for the Toyota Owners 400 Sunday at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Qualifying is set to begin Friday afternoon, leaving drivers with little time to recover from Monday's race and make the trip to eastern Virginia.

By his incredibly high standards, Johnson had a somewhat sluggish start to the 2017 season. In his first six races, he had one top-10 finish and led 28 collective laps.

There's no doubt the 41-year-old is back to his best now, and he'll relish the opportunity to race at Richmond, where he has four top-10 finishes in his last five trips.