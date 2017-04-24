John Cena Deadlifts 602 Pounds in Latest Workout Video

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite taking a brief hiatus from his WWE career and turning 40 on Sunday, John Cena remains as strong as ever.

The 16-time world champion shared a video on Twitter in which he deadlifted 602 pounds:

Cena hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 33 when he teamed with Nikki Bella in a win over The Miz and Maryse. Cena proposed to Nikki after the match.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Cena is taking a break to film The Pact, which will hit theaters in April 2018. Filming began in April and is set to continue through June, so it's unlikely Cena makes his return to WWE before then.

